Azerbaijan Represented By Special Exhibition Stand At UN Day Event In Ashgabat (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An event marking United Nations Day was held at the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator's Office in Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a special stand organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

According to the press service of the embassy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mehri Bashimova, accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the Azerbaijani stand.

The stand allocated to the Embassy featured information on Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, national values and traditions, as well as the country's economic and tourism potential. Products manufactured under the“Made in Azerbaijan” brand were also displayed. Among the products presented, Azerbaijan's“Istisu” mineral water attracted particular interest.

Guests were also offered a selection of delicious dishes and sweets from Azerbaijani national cuisine. Participants received information about the traditional dishes and confectionery and were invited to sample the rich flavours of Azerbaijani cuisine.

In addition, books and brochures on Azerbaijan's history, culture, carpet-making traditions, arts and tourism potential were displayed and distributed among the event participants.

The event programme also featured the national traditions and musical cultures of various countries. Azerbaijani national dances performed as part of the programme were warmly received by the guests.