Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Reports Combined Pipeline Of More Than 4 Million Units Following Deako Mergerv

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX), a smart home technology company, provided a corporate update highlighting a combined SKYX and Deako pipeline estimated at more than 4 million units, with an expected average selling price of approximately $50 per product. Deako recently announced plans to supply more than 80,000 units to 1,000 Maronda Homes residences, while SKYX signed agreements to supply technology for two 65-story Trump Towers in Hyderabad, India, and a Marriott hotel renovation in Durham, North Carolina. The company expects its merger with Deako to reduce annual cash expenses by more than $6 million and potentially increase Deako revenue per home by up to fivefold. SKYX reported $27.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2026, along with 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. The company is targeting positive cash flow as it exits 2026 and anticipates increased seasonal sales of its patented Turbo Heater Fan. SKYX also highlighted licensing agreements, planned artificial intelligence-driven e-commerce enhancements and continued efforts to establish mandatory safety standards for its electrical ceiling outlet technology.

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About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SKYX are available in the company's newsroom at

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