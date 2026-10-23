Investornewsbreaks QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTI) Receives Buy Rating, $9 Price Target In D. Boral Capital Initiation Of Coverage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) QT Imaging (NASDAQ: QTI), a medical technology company developing advanced breast imaging solutions, received a Buy rating and $9 price target from D. Boral Capital in an Oct. 23, 2026, research report titled“Beyond the Mammogram.” Analyst Patrick McCann cited growing adoption of the company's Breast Acoustic CT(TM) Scanner, expanding international distribution and potential applications beyond supplemental breast imaging. The scanner produces three-dimensional images without radiation, breast compression or contrast injections, offering additional imaging capabilities particularly for women with dense breast tissue. The report also highlighted potential applications in diagnostic evaluation and oncology treatment monitoring, subject to further clinical validation.

D. Boral Capital forecasts revenue increasing from approximately $39 million in 2026 to $46.7 million in 2027 and $90.5 million by 2030, supported by increased scanner shipments, international regulatory approvals and a developing direct-sales strategy targeting hospitals and imaging providers. The firm also projects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) reaching $21.8 million by 2030, with recurring maintenance and software revenue contributing to growth. The $9 price target is based on a discounted cash flow analysis using a 15% discount rate and 1% terminal growth rate. The report identified commercialization, manufacturing, financing, regulatory and reimbursement risks as factors that could affect the company's growth trajectory.

To view the full report, visit

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient's experience.

For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company's website at

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