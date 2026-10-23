Why Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertisements.

Adaptogenics is pursuing three complementary opportunities across pharmaceutical-quality peptide supply, proprietary therapeutics and next-generation delivery technologies. Its planned supply network could generate commercial revenue while supporting therapeutic development through external manufacturing and laboratory partners. The company is targeting metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial function, recovery and healthy ageing through proprietary peptide and small-molecule therapeutics. CEO Dr. J. David Warren brings a scientific record that includes 17 issued patents, while President Antoun Nabhan brings experience spanning more than $2 billion in healthcare transactions and two Nasdaq IPO processes. Adaptogenics is evaluating non-injectable and targeted local delivery technologies that could improve peptide utility, generate intellectual property and expand commercial applications.

Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is building a healthcare company focused on opportunities across the rapidly evolving peptide sector, combining proprietary therapeutic development, pharmaceutical-quality supply infrastructure and innovative drug delivery technologies.

As demand for solutions addressing metabolic health, muscle preservation, recovery and healthy ageing continues to grow, Adaptogenics is positioning itself to address significant healthcare challenges while pursuing opportunities in the...

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