Electricity Use By Semiconductor Industry In Taiwan Reaches Record Level

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to the Taiwan Research Institute, monthly electricity use by the semiconductor industry in the country reached 4.5TWh for the first time in September. This monthly record was reached riding on the unexpectedly high power demand to meet the needs of the AI industry.

The massive amounts of available capital being deployed by tech companies around the world have led to price increases of the needed products due to competition for the limited supplies, and that has massively boosted the revenues and market valuations of key players like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM). How long this boom can last is the...

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