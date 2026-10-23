MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) European policymakers launched a public inclusion toolbox in July 2026 designed to help national and regional authorities bring local communities into the planning process earlier and more meaningfully. The aim is to address a gap that has been a consistent barrier to deployment even as the European Union pushes toward a 42.5% renewables target by 2030.

Officials framed the release as a direct response to evidence that well-structured participation reduces costs and timelines for developers, while producing more durable support from the communities where projects land. It would be interesting to hear how clean energy firms like American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) with operations in North America have handled bringing...

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