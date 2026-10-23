Deutsche Bank Poised To Set High Standard For Digital Currency Custody

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Deutsche Bank is preparing to offer a secure and regulated service that will allow large companies and financial institutions to store their digital assets. The German bank plans to launch the service in Germany before expanding into Asia in 2027. This move could bring digital currencies closer to the traditional banking system and encourage more businesses to explore their use.

If Deutsche Bank successfully delivers its custody service, it could encourage more businesses to enter the market and strengthen the role of established banks in managing digital assets. Its approach may also influence how other financial institutions develop their own digital currency custody services in the coming years. Crypto industry businesses like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) will be watching how Deutsche Bank's foray into...

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