NVIDIA Builds Astana Ties, Eyes AI Hub Role For Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). NVIDIA is developing partnerships with Kazakh companies, including Kazakhtelecom and Firebird AI KZ Ltd, NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the presidential press service reports.

Huang highlighted the progress achieved over the past year in cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the growing ties between NVIDIA and local technology companies.

“Over the past year, our collaboration has delivered significant results. We are developing partnerships with Kazakh companies, including Firebird AI KZ Ltd and Kazakhtelecom, and supporting Higgsfield, the first Kazakh technology unicorn, which has become a prominent participant in the global technology ecosystem. I am very impressed and proud of the work we have done together. This is only the beginning of a long journey. I am grateful that your country has chosen to work with us", Huang said.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the importance of Huang's visit for strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed appreciation for his personal contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

“This visit is of great importance in giving serious momentum to our cooperation with NVIDIA. I would like to personally thank you for your contribution to strengthening our partnership and for what you are doing for Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

The president reaffirmed that artificial intelligence and digitalization are national priorities, noting that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also welcomed NVIDIA's partnership with Higgsfield, saying Kazakhstan takes pride in the company's role in the country's technology sector.

Huang, in turn, praised Kazakhstan's strategic ambition to become an AI-driven nation and proposed positioning the country as a global hub for physical AI - technologies that enable artificial intelligence to interact with and operate in the physical world.

“Artificial intelligence requires, first and foremost, energy resources, as well as people with expertise in science, mathematics and technology. Kazakhstan has significant potential to develop each of these areas,” Huang said.