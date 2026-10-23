Uzbekistan And EPAM Explore AI Projects For Public Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, IT Park Uzbekistan and U.S.-based technology company EPAM Systems are exploring the establishment of SI Academy Uzbekistan and pilot projects using artificial intelligence in the public sector, at a meeting in Tashkent on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by IT Park Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov, Enterprise Uzbekistan Chief Executive Farkhod Ibragimov, IT Park Uzbekistan Director for Resident Relations Lazizbek Khudayev, EPAM Vice President Yury Antaniuk and EPAM Uzbekistan General Director Renat Akhtyamov.

The proposed SI Academy Uzbekistan would follow the EPAM Campus model, combining theoretical instruction with practical training and work on real-world technology challenges. The initiative aims to expand opportunities for training qualified specialists and strengthen the talent pool supporting Uzbekistan's artificial intelligence industry.

Additionally, the parties explored potential applications of agentic AI in the public sector. The technology enables AI systems to plan and execute multistep tasks and interact with digital tools to complete specific objectives.

As a potential next step, the participants proposed developing two to three practical use cases using the government's GPU cluster. Any pilot project would have clearly defined objectives, technical requirements and implementation timelines.

The discussions also emphasized information security, including the need to keep sensitive government data within Uzbekistan. The parties considered drawing on EPAM's international experience in developing digital solutions for public-sector institutions and adapting relevant practices to the country's needs.

Founded in the United States in 1993, EPAM Systems specializes in software engineering, cloud technologies, data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The company had more than 62,800 employees worldwide as of the second quarter of 2026. EPAM began operating in Uzbekistan in 2019 and maintains two offices in the country, employing more than 600 professionals who serve over 70 international clients.

The company also supports IT education through specialized laboratories focused on Java,.NET, JavaScript and DevOps at Tashkent University of Information Technologies, INHA University and Amity University.

Another milestone in the partnership was the establishment of IT Park University, which awarded diplomas to its first 75 graduates in 2025.