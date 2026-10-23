Baku Olive Festival Kicks Off With Three Days Of Food, Traditions And Concerts (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Olive Festival has opened at Baku's Seaside National Park, bringing together local olive products, live music and an outdoor festive atmosphere. The event runs from October 23 to 25, Trend 's correspondent reports from the venue.

Time to coincide with the start of the olive harvest season, the festival combines gastronomy, culture and entertainment, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's olive-growing traditions, discover products from local producers, and enjoy the autumn days with family and friends.

Festival pavilions showcase a variety of olive products from local producers. Visitors can explore the range, learn more about olive cultivation and processing, and sample products that hold a special place in the country's culinary traditions.

Long associated with abundance and prosperity, olives are the central symbol of the festival. The organizers aim to draw attention to Azerbaijan's longstanding olive-growing traditions, support local producers and help establish a recognizable national brand in the sector.

The festival, however, offers more than culinary discoveries. Over three days, Baku Boulevard will host musical performances and cultural and entertainment events. Visitors can enjoy live music, works of art and concerts by popular performers, creating a festive atmosphere on the Caspian Sea waterfront.

The music program features well-known Azerbaijani pop singers, performers and bands.

DJ Kamo opened the festivities on October 23, setting an energetic tone for the first day. On October 24, visitors can enjoy performances by Rilay and Mardan Kazimov. The evening program will feature rapper and songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Honored Artist Khayyam Nisanov and People's Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva.

The daytime music program on October 25 will feature Wave Band, Teymur Suleymanbeyli and Excellent Band. Azad Shabanov and Zamiq Huseynov will take the stage in the evening, with People's Artist Aygun Kazimova closing the festival.

Each day will offer a distinct musical lineup, ranging from contemporary beats and band performances to popular Azerbaijani pop hits.

The festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive and olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea serving as sponsors.

Hosting the event at Seaside National Park, a popular leisure destination for Baku residents and international tourists, is expected to draw wider attention to local products and national traditions.

The festival runs through October 25, with free admission. Visitors are invited to explore the variety of olive products, enjoy open-air concerts and experience the autumn festivities along Baku Boulevard.