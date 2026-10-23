Miningnewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) Advances Precious Metals Processing At Merritt Mill, Targets Fourth-Quarter Revenue

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Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) provided operational updates on its Merritt Mill and precious metals projects, highlighting completed processing of Red Eye Resources stockpiles in September, with concentrate assay results pending ahead of anticipated fourth-quarter 2026 revenue recognition. The company has also initiated arrangements to transport and process approximately 1,300 tonnes of mineralized material from its Dominion Gold Project, where additional gold- and silver-bearing veins were identified during mine development. Meanwhile, Blue Lagoon Resources continues to advance mine development and production expansion following a $10 million financing commitment from Nicola and Ocean Partners UK Limited. CEO Peter Espig said the company expects anticipated concentrate sales and additional processing activity in the fourth quarter to support its transition toward commercial results and establish a stronger operating foundation for 2027.

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About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NICM are available in the company's newsroom at

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