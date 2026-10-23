Could The Ground Be Shifting Under Precious Metals?

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold and silver have suffered steep declines from their January 2026 peaks, raising questions about whether the precious metals rally has run its course. However, weakening prices contrast with persistent supply constraints, central bank demand and mounting fiscal pressures, suggesting that the market's underlying fundamentals may be stronger than recent price movements indicate.

Just recently, gold fell from its $5,608 an ounce peak recorded at the start of this year to approximately $4,112, while silver dropped to about $56 from $121.62.

Despite the sell-off, data from the World Gold Council shows central banks purchased nearly 289 tons of gold in the second quarter, a 62% increase in comparison to 2025 figures. Although quarterly estimates are subject to revisions, continued official-sector interest points to sustained demand for gold as a reserve asset.

Silver faces a different challenge. The Silver Institute projects a global supply deficit of more than 46 million ounces this year, following a shortfall of over 40 million ounces recorded last year. This would mark six consecutive years of deficits and comes as the metal's consumption in solar manufacturing continues to decline as producers adopt material-saving technologies.

Despite this, demand from electric vehicles, data centers, power infrastructure and advanced electronics continues to support the market. The recent price collapse may therefore reflect the unwinding of speculative positions rather than a fundamental improvement in physical availability.

Silver's January rally was accompanied by tight physical supplies and unusual pricing differences between London and New York markets.

Although falling prices have eased speculative pressures, they have not necessarily resolved the underlying supply imbalance. Supply constraints further complicate the outlook, with new mines requiring substantial capital, lengthy environmental approvals and years of development, which in turn makes production slow to respond to changing prices.

Meanwhile, industrial demand continues to expand much faster, potentially sustaining pressure on available supplies even when prices retreat.

Trade policy presents another risk, with potential U.S. measures affecting critical mineral imports and leading to the redirection of silver into domestic inventories, which would tighten availability elsewhere. Although tariffs on refined critical minerals were deferred earlier this year, renewed policy action could disrupt international metal flows.

Fiscal pressures also support the longer-term case for precious metals. Rising U.S. borrowing costs and interest payments are intensifying concerns about debt sustainability and currency purchasing power. These factors do not guarantee higher prices, but they strengthen gold's appeal as a reserve asset outside the financial system.

The outlook remains uncertain. Prices could recover gradually as demand absorbs limited supply, or another disruption could trigger a sharper rally. Alternatively, weaker industrial consumption, sustained investor selling or improved supply could prolong the downturn.

Ultimately, the key question is whether falling prices signal deteriorating fundamentals or merely a correction within a structurally constrained market. Persistent central bank demand, recurring silver deficits and growing fiscal pressures suggest that the foundations supporting precious metals remain intact, even as short-term volatility challenges investor confidence.

Markets can therefore swing sharply in either direction, so entities like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) engaged in exploring for precious metals will need to be alert and tweak their strategies in order to keep investor funds flowing.

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