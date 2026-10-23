How Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Uses Audience Engagement And Gamification To Turn Passive Viewers Into Active And Responsive Participants

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, with a product ecosystem that includes games, digital platforms, and physical collectibles. The company enhances how audiences interact with content both physically and digitally, and lets brands, teams, and creators add interactive and engaging elements directly into fan experiences. Versus Systems has worked with significant brands such as the NFL, NHL, FIFA, MLS, and UFC, engaging more than 10 million customers.

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Gaining consumer and viewer attention is growing more difficult than ever due to increasingly crowded digital and physical advertising landscapes. Even if a brand is able to capture attention, holding onto it is a recognized challenge.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) uses a unique and effective approach to address this issue, using gamification and powerful audience engagement strategies to maximize how audiences interact with content both on their devices and in person. The company operates a platform that lets brands, sports teams, content creators, and other businesses, put games and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at

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