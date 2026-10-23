MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Accelerates AI Infrastructure Commercialization with Launch of ETL-Listed and AHRI-Certified 10MW-Class Centrifugal Chiller in North America

TOKYO, October 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that the MHI Group's 10MW-class centrifugal chiller, the JHT-Z270I, has obtained both ETL-Listing(1) and AHRI certification(2), completing key milestones for commercial deployment in the United States and marking the start of market introduction activities for next-generation AI infrastructure applications.

As AI workloads continue to scale, infrastructure efficiency and time to compute(3) are becoming increasingly important alongside raw computing performance. Through its integrated portfolio spanning Power, Cooling, and Energy Management solutions, MHI helps customers improve computing performance per unit of energy consumed, a metric the industry refers to as "Token per Watt", while supporting the rapid deployment and reliable operation of AI infrastructure.

Proven Industrial Leadership Delivering Outstanding Energy Efficiency

The JHT-Z270I serves as a key cooling component within MHI's AI infrastructure portfolio. Built upon decades of industrial cooling experience and supported by a leading market share of approximately 60% in Japan(4), the chiller incorporates MHI's compressor technology and is designed to deliver the high-capacity, high-efficiency performance required for next-generation AI data centers.

10MW-Class Centrifugal Chiller

As the core cooling component of MHI's Modular Chiller Plant (MCP), the JHT-Z270I strengthens a modular architecture purpose-built for large-scale AI computing facilities. This architecture supports scalable deployment, operational reliability, and simplified site integration, meeting the demands of emerging reference architectures in the industry. The MCP integrates MHI's centrifugal chiller, pumps, heat exchangers, and controls into a pre-engineered cooling platform. This platform is designed to simplify deployment while improving both Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) through hybrid free-cooling(5) operational modes and closed-loop configurations(6).

"Certification of the JHT-Z270I is an important milestone in the commercialization of MHI's AI infrastructure portfolio," said Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, Data Center & Energy Management, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. "As AI infrastructure scales, operators require cooling technologies they can trust. The JHT-Z270I combines proven industrial reliability with the efficiency needed to maximize the value of every watt consumed."

MHI is committed to enabling the next generation of AI infrastructure through integrated Power, Cooling, and Energy Management solutions. Building on its expertise in industrial systems and mission-critical infrastructure, MHI will continue expanding its AI infrastructure portfolio and deepening collaboration with industry partners. Together, these efforts aim to meet the growing requirements of AI factories and high-density computing environments worldwide.

(1) ETL-Listing product safety certification provided by Intertek. The ETL Mark indicates that a product has been independently tested and found to comply with relevant North American safety standards.

(2) AHRI Certification is an independent certification program administered by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), verifying that equipment performs in accordance with published ratings.

(3) Time to compute refers to the time required to deploy infrastructure and make computing capacity available for use.

(4) This represents MHI Group's share of the centrifugal chiller market in Japan. Source: Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association, FY 2025 domestic shipments of turbo chillers

(5) Hybrid free-cooling operation uses outside air to the greatest extent possible, while operating the chiller as needed to maintain required cooling performance, thereby reducing power consumption.

(6) Closed-loop configuration uses a sealed cooling-water circulation system to help prevent external contamination and water loss through evaporation, minimizing water consumption and maintaining stable cooling operation.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI], Datacenter & Cloud, Manufacturing