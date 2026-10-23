Qatar, France Call For Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar and France have called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire following a meeting between their leaders in Doha.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to restore freedom of passage through the strait“without constraints or fees”.

Qatari mediator Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi said on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts were continuing to ease regional tensions and reopen the strait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran was prepared to give diplomacy another chance.

The joint statement condemned Iranian military attacks against countries in the region, describing them as a serious breach of international law.

The statement also called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces in line with agreed arrangements and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the territory.

Qatar and France opposed the annexation of the occupied West Bank and called for an end to Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence. They reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution.

On Lebanon, the two countries stressed the importance of strengthening the country's sovereignty and stability, disarming Hezbollah and ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces in line with relevant agreements.

The statement also said Qatar and France were ready to work with Syrian authorities to support stability and economic reconstruction in Syria.

The two leaders further emphasised expanding bilateral cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic affairs.

hz/sa