Greece Bans Social Media Use For Children Under 15
The ban was approved on Friday and will come into effect on January 1, 2027, Reuters reported.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media companies had approximately two and a half months to develop a system for verifying users' ages while protecting their privacy.
The Greek government said the measure aimed to protect children from excessive social media use and prevent its harmful effects on their sleep, concentration and social relationships.
Australia also became the first country to pass a law restricting children's and teenagers' use of social media last year.
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