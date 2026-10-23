Kaplan Fox Announces A Securities Class Action Against DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is November 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (“Dick's Sporting Goods” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DKS) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's Sporting Goods common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in Dick's Sporting Goods and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 3, 2026 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On September 8, 2025, the first day of the Class Period, Dick's Sporting Goods announced the completion of its acquisition of Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”) for approximately $2.5 billion in cash and stock.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors regarding the Company's acquisition of Foot Locker, touting the acquisition as a strategic opportunity to drive growth and profitability while assuring investors that Foot Locker's longstanding inventory and promotional challenges had been resolved. In reality, according to the complaint, those problems persisted, as Foot Locker remained heavily dependent on legacy footwear products that were exposed to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry.

The truth was allegedly revealed to investors before markets opened on August 25, 2026, when Dick's Sporting Goods reported disappointing second-quarter 2026 results, which included revenue of $1.73 billion from Foot Locker that fell well short of analysts' estimates of $1.81 billion. Dick's Sporting Goods also reduced its net sales guidance for full-year 2026 and disclosed that it expected Foot Locker's proforma comparable sales to yield a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0% for the year-down from Dick's prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth.

On this news, the price of Dick's Sporting Goods stock fell $55.02 per share, or 30.68%, to close at $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026.

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