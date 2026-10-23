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Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Technologies, Chemistries And Applications, 2026-2032 $17.1 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Sustainable And Medical Psas


Date: 2026-10-23 02:07:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Technologies, Chemistries and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market reached US$12.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17.1 billion and 5.8 million metric tons by 2032. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% during 2025-2032. Market expansion is supported by demand for lightweight bonding materials, flexible packaging, advanced industrial assembly, medical products, electronics, automotive components, construction materials, tapes, labels, and graphics.

Sustainability regulations are accelerating the transition toward environmentally compliant adhesive technologies. Water-based PSAs continue to gain market share due to low VOC emissions and regulatory alignment in North America and Europe. Silicone and radiation-cured technologies are recording faster adoption in specialized applications, including medical wearables, electronics, aerospace systems, and EV battery components. Additional growth is being generated by e-commerce logistics, RFID labeling, hygiene products, specialty healthcare devices, and high-performance packaging.

Regional market outlook

Asia-Pacific led the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in 2025, accounting for 38% of global consumption. The region is also forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2025-2032 and consumption projected to reach 3.1 million metric tons by 2032. Growth is being driven by packaging production, electronics manufacturing, automotive assembly, infrastructure investment, and e-commerce activity across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

North America was the second-largest regional market, with consumption of 871 thousand metric tons in 2025. North America and Europe maintain strong demand for premium, sustainable, and specialty PSA products used in healthcare, packaging, transportation, and industrial applications. The Rest of World market is expected to achieve the second-fastest regional growth rate, supported by infrastructure development, consumer goods production, and healthcare investment across the Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by adhesive technology

Water-based technology accounted for 44.6% of the global market in 2025, making it the leading adhesive technology, followed by Solvent-based products. Demand for sustainable, low-VOC systems in packaging, labels, tapes, and consumer goods is expected to increase the Water-based segment to 2.6 million metric tons by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.4%.

Radiation-cured PSAs are forecast to be the fastest-growing technology segment, with a CAGR of 5.4% and projected consumption of 314 thousand metric tons by 2032. Adoption is increasing in electronics, specialty labels, medical products, and industrial applications that require rapid curing, chemical resistance, and lower energy consumption.

Market analysis by adhesive chemistry

Acrylic chemistry dominated the market in both volume and value, generating US$6.8 billion in 2025 and representing 53.5% of total market value. Its position is supported by adhesion performance, UV resistance, durability, and compatibility with Water-based low-VOC technologies across labels, tapes, graphics, packaging, automotive, and construction applications. Rubber-based PSAs remained the second-largest chemistry segment.

Silicone-based PSAs are projected to record the fastest growth, increasing from 364 thousand metric tons in 2025 to 547 thousand metric tons by 2032. Demand is rising across medical wearables, electronics, EV battery insulation, aerospace, and high-temperature industrial applications.

Market analysis by application

Tapes represented 60.8% of total PSA volume consumption in 2025, supported by carton sealing, industrial packaging, automotive assembly, construction bonding, and e-commerce logistics. Labels ranked as the second-largest application, with growth linked to packaged food, retail branding, RFID labeling, and logistics tracking.

Medical applications are forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 6.9% and reaching 249 thousand metric tons by 2032. Key growth areas include wearable medical devices, wound care products, transdermal patches, surgical tapes, and healthcare diagnostics.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market include 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Sika AG, Arkema, and Dow. Competitive strategies focus on sustainable adhesive technologies, medical-grade PSAs, specialty silicone formulations, production capacity development, and high-performance packaging solutions.

Report coverage

The report evaluates the global market from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts covering 2025-2032. It provides volume consumption in metric tons and market value in US$, profiles more than 75 companies, and reviews corporate activity, product developments, production capacity, and industry trends.

  • Historical period: 2022-2025
  • Base year: 2025
  • Forecast period: 2025-2032
  • Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World
  • Adhesive technologies: Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melts, and Radiation Cured
  • Adhesive chemistries: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others
  • Applications: Tapes, Labels, Graphics, Medical, and Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 360
Forecast Period 2025-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4%
Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

  • 3M Company
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Bostik SA, an Arkema Company
  • DIC Corporation
  • Franklin International
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • ICHEMCO s.r.l.
  • Jowat SE
  • KCC Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
  • Organik Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S.
  • Pidilite Industries Limited
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Silicone Division
  • Sika AG
  • Synthomer plc
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Toyochem Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
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