Waldorf Astoria New York Hosts Artist-In-Residence Evi Photopoulos Now Through November 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The landmark hotel's residency pairs a 45-work exhibition titled A Living World with a calendar of interactive experiences with the artist

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldorf Astoria New York artist-in-residence program

The residency, the hotel's first since its reopening last year following a multi-year restoration, continues Waldorf Astoria New York's nearly century-long role as a gathering place for the city's cultural life. Over the program's remaining weeks, the public can continue to engage with the artist through daily live painting, a free performance series on Tuesday afternoons, and a hands-on Saturday masterclass and Japanese-inspired afternoon tea taking place on October 24.

The Residency at a Glance

Live now through November 7, and taking place in Waldorf Astoria New York's Peacock Alley Corridor, located at 301 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The Exhibition: A Living World - 45 works on display daily on the lobby level, drawing on Photopoulos's signature themes of mythology, memory, nature, and transformation. Free and open to the public. Lilly Bee, limited-edition retail collection of silk scarves and pocket squares designed by Photopoulos for the hotel is available for purchase through November 7.

Daily Live Painting - 3:00 to 5:00 PM daily through November 7 in the Peacock Alley Corridor, which has been converted into Photopoulos's open studio for the residency. Free; no reservation required.

The Performance Series - Tuesdays, 5:00 to 5:30 PM; remaining dates are October 27 and November 3. A 30-minute theatrical performance combining live painting, short films, music, and storytelling. Free; reservations required at .

About Evi Photopoulos

Evi Photopoulos is a painter, filmmaker, author, and lyricist whose career spans more than 200 exhibitions worldwide, with works held in museum collections across the United States, Europe, and Asia. She has been honored at the Cannes Film Festival Short Corner and awarded the New York Script Awards Grand Prix.

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Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria New York



Evi Photopoulos Artist-in-Residence Images: General Property Images:



About Waldorf Astoria New York

Waldorf Astoria New York has been a fixture of New York City society since 1931, when it opened and Hilton founder Conrad Hilton declared it“The Greatest of Them All.” The hotel reopened last year following a complete transformation led by Skidmore Owings & Merrill, with interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon, that preserves the scale and beauty of its original Art Deco architecture for a new era. The 375-room hotel features some of Manhattan's largest rooms and suites, 372 private residences, the Guerlain Wellness Spa, and 43,000 square feet of event space including the opera-inspired Grand Ballroom. Dining includes Lex Yard, helmed by Chef Michael Anthony; Peacock Alley, in partnership with mixologist Jeff Bell; and Yoshoku, a Japanese dining experience. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Visit or follow @waldorfnyc on Instagram.

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