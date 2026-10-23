Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF (CBOE: MINN) (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the fourth quarter of 2026 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Trust Unit October 31, 2026 November 13, 2026 $0.033 November 30, 2026 December 15, 2026 $0.033 December 31, 2026 January 15, 2027 $0.033



The trust units trade on Cboe Canada under the symbol MINN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is an independent, income-focused asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. For more than four decades, we have helped investors generate income and build wealth through active management and disciplined risk management. Today, Middlefield offers a growing range of investment strategies across global fixed income and equities, delivered through Canadian and European exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and alternative investment solutions for individual and institutional investors. Supported by an experienced investment team and a culture of independent thinking, Middlefield seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, sustainable income and long-term capital appreciation across market cycles.

For further information, please visit our website at

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund's portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under“Risk Factors” in the Fund's prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund's current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.