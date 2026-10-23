Javier Faroni Presents Seven Productions On Corrientes Avenue And On Tour Across Argentina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The season lineup includes The Play That Goes Wrong, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap and the national tour of Maldita felicidad









The Play That Goes Wrong (La función que sale mal). Courtesy of Faroni Producciones.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theater producer Javier Faroni is presenting seven productions this season, with shows running on Corrientes Avenue, the heart of Buenos Aires theater, and a production touring cities across Argentina. The lineup pairs internationally successful titles with some of the country's best-known actors, spanning murder mysteries, comedies and dramas.

The season continues Faroni's work to take theater beyond the capital, with productions that tour Argentina from north to south.

The current lineup:



The Play That Goes Wrong (La función que sale mal): the London-born comedy of errors seen in more than 30 countries, starring Diego Reinhold, Héctor Díaz, Freddy Villarreal, Dan Breitman, Sofía González Gil, Gonzalo Suárez, Maida Andrenacci and Federico Ottone.

The Mousetrap (La ratonera): Agatha Christie's murder mystery, running since its 1952 London premiere, adapted and directed by Manuel González Gil with Carlos Belloso, Betiana Blum, Ludovico Di Santo, Romina Gaetani, Andrés Gil, Walter Quiroz, Carlos Santamaría and Malena Solda.

For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again (Por el placer de volver a verla): Miguel Ángel Solá and Mercedes Funes star in a story of memory and family, as a writer reconnects with the memory of his mother.

The Secret (El secreto): Éric Assous's comedy, directed by Manuel González Gil with Gerardo Romano, Ana María Picchio, Rodrigo Noya and Gabriela Sari. After a 2025 Buenos Aires premiere and a 2026 summer run in Mar del Plata, it returned to Buenos Aires and received five ACE Award nominations.

Visiting Mr. Green (Visitando al Sr. Green): Jeff Baron's play, staged in more than 600 productions in 52 countries, starring Jorge Suárez and Facundo Arana under the direction of Santiago Doria.

8 Women (8 mujeres): Robert Thomas's murder-mystery comedy, directed by José María Muscari, returns to Corrientes Avenue with Marita Ballesteros, Cecilia Dopazo, María Leal, Emilia Mazer, Linda Peretz, Silvia Pérez, Juana Repetto and Mónica Villa. Damned Happiness (Maldita felicidad): Agustina Gatto's dramatic comedy, adapted and directed by Daniel Veronese, now on national tour with Pablo Echarri, Paola Krum, Carlos Portaluppi and Inés Palombo.



Tickets for the Buenos Aires productions are available through Plateanet. Tour dates and tickets for Maldita felicidad are available on the production's official page.

About Javier Faroni

Javier Faroni is an Argentine theater producer and entrepreneur. Raised in Mar del Plata, he discovered theater at age 11, when actor Carlos Calvo invited him to watch a show from behind the stage. In more than 35 years in the profession, he has over 500 productions to his name and stages an average of ten shows per season across Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata and Villa Carlos Paz, while touring productions throughout Argentina. His productions have also been staged in Uruguay, Paraguay and Spain, and his cultural work in Miami earned him the Miami Global distinction. His honors include a special distinction at the 2009 Estrella de Mar Awards, a 2011 recognition from the Mar del Plata City Council and Municipal Tourism Board, and the 2012 ACE Award for Best Producer of the Year. He also leads the ticketing and logistics companies Deportick and TourProdEnter LLC. Learn more at javierfaroni.com.

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