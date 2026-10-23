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Alternative Sweeteners - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Exceed US$10 Billion As Clean-Label Demand And Sugar Reformulation Accelerate


Date: 2026-10-23 02:07:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Alternative Sweeteners - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative sweeteners market reached approximately US$7 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass US$10 billion by 2032. Consumption is expected to reach 3 million metric tons, with market value increasing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Growth is supported by sugar reduction initiatives, front-of-pack labeling requirements, sugar taxes and regulatory approvals for next-generation ingredients. These developments are accelerating the use of high-intensity sweeteners and polyols across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, confectionery, personal care and oral care products.

Blended sweetener systems are becoming increasingly important to product development. Combinations such as erythritol with stevia or sucralose help manufacturers improve taste, texture and mouthfeel while reducing sugar and calories. Polyols continue to lead market volume because of their functional properties, while high-intensity sweeteners contribute strongly to value growth through their potency and premium positioning.

Natural Sweeteners and Product Innovation Drive Market Growth

Consumer preference for natural, plant-based and clean-label ingredients is increasing demand for steviol glycosides and monk fruit extracts. Erythritol is also gaining momentum in beverages, functional foods and keto-friendly products, particularly when combined with high-intensity sweeteners.

Advances in taste modulation, fermentation-based production and rare sugars such as allulose are broadening the sensory and functional capabilities of alternative sweeteners. Continued investment in production capacity, especially across Asia-Pacific, is expected to improve availability and support long-term market expansion. Key industry challenges include erythritol price volatility, taste optimization and digestive tolerance associated with certain polyols.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Alternative Sweeteners Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 58.9% of the global market in 2025, supported by expanding processed food and beverage industries, urbanization and wider adoption of sugar substitutes in China and India. The region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, aided by favorable regulatory developments and increasing use of alternative sweeteners in mass-market products.

North America and Europe remain important markets for low-calorie, sugar-free and functional products. However, their relative shares are expected to decline gradually as mature demand produces slower growth than in emerging economies.

Market Analysis by Category

Polyols generated US$3.95 billion in 2025, representing 56.2% of the global alternative sweeteners market. Their leadership reflects extensive use in confectionery, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Polyols are projected to record a volume CAGR of 3.9%, driven by demand for sugar-free and functional formulations.

High-intensity sweeteners accounted for approximately US$3.1 billion in 2025 and are the fastest-growing category by value, with a projected CAGR of 6.2%. Growth is being supported by beverage reformulation, tabletop sweeteners and increasing demand for stevia, monk fruit and other clean-label ingredients.

High-Intensity Sweetener Trends

Sucralose led the high-intensity sweeteners segment in 2025, generating approximately US$1 billion and holding a 32.7% share. Its broad application range and stability continue to support demand across beverages and food products.

Steviol glycosides generated US$811 million and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, making stevia the fastest-growing high-intensity sweetener type. Mogroside V and sucralose are also showing strong momentum. By 2032, steviol glycosides are expected to narrow the market gap with sucralose as natural alternatives gain wider commercial acceptance.

Beverages represented the largest end-use application for high-intensity sweeteners in 2025, reaching 83 thousand metric tons and US$1.5 billion, equivalent to 51.3% of segment value. Foods accounted for 26.5% of volume, while tabletop sweeteners are forecast to achieve the fastest value growth at a CAGR of 6.8%. Premiumization and the adoption of natural sweeteners are expected to keep value growth ahead of volume growth.

Polyols Market Outlook

Sorbitol held a 56.5% share of the global polyols market in 2025, reflecting established demand from food, oral care and pharmaceutical applications. Xylitol ranked second by volume at 271 thousand metric tons, supported by dental care and premium sugar-free products.

Erythritol is the fastest-growing polyol, with a projected CAGR of 9.7%. Its market share is expected to increase from 11% in 2025 to 16.1% by 2032 as beverage and functional food manufacturers expand their use of zero-calorie and clean-label formulations. Xylitol is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, while mature ingredients including sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, isomalt and lactitol are expected to record more moderate gains.

Personal care led polyol consumption by volume with a 34% share in 2025. Confectionery led by value, generating US$1.51 billion and accounting for 38.3% of the segment. Food & beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing application, with a CAGR of 6.3%. By 2032, its share is forecast to reach 29.1% in volume and 32.8% in value.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes the global alternative sweeteners market from 2022 to 2032, with projections covering 2025-2032. It provides volume data in metric tons, market values in US$, profiles of more than 125 companies and analysis of corporate, product and industrial developments.

  • Historical period: 2022-2025
  • Base year: 2025
  • Forecast period: 2025-2032
  • Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
  • Categories: High-intensity sweeteners and polyols
  • Key applications: Beverages, confectionery, foods, tabletop sweeteners, personal care and other end-use markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 465
Forecast Period 2025-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%
Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • B Food Science Co., Ltd.
  • Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd
  • Beijing Vitasweet Co., Ltd.
  • BENEO GmbH
  • Cargill, Inc
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co., Ltd.
  • DFI Corporation
  • Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.
  • Gansu Fanzhi Biotech Co., Ltd.
  • GLG Life Tech Corporation
  • Golden Time Chemical (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.
  • Guangdong Guangye Qingyi Food Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Guilin GFS Monk Fruit Corp.
  • Hill Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Ingredion Incorporated (PureCircle)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Danisco)
  • Jiangsu SinoSweet Co., Ltd.
  • JK Sucralose, Inc.
  • Jungbunzlauer S.A.
  • Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd.
  • MAFCO Worldwide LLC
  • Merisant Company
  • Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi-Kagaku Foods Corporation
  • Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • Newtrend Group Holding Co Ltd
  • Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd
  • NutraSweet Company
  • O'laughlin Industries Co., Ltd.
  • PMC Specialties Group, Inc
  • Roquette Freres S.A.
  • SAPPI Limited
  • Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Kangbao Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd
  • Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Suzhou Hope Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Tate & Lyle PLC
  • Techno Food Ingredients Co., Ltd
  • Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (Tereos Syral)
  • Tianjin North Food Co., Ltd.
  • Wuhan Huasweet Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Sanhe Food Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Zhong Hua Fang Da (H.K.) Limited
  • Zuchem Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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