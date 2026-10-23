Polyols (Sugar Alcohols) - Global Market Overview And Forecast 2026-2032 Erythritol And Asia-Pacific Propel Worldwide Growth Toward US$5.3 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Polyols (Sugar Alcohols) - A Global Market Overview" has been added tooffering.

The global polyols market reached US$4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to 2.8 million metric tons and US$5.3 billion by 2032. Market value is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2025-2032, supported by increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie products across food, beverages, confectionery, personal care and pharmaceutical applications.

Sorbitol, xylitol, erythritol and maltitol continue to gain commercial importance as manufacturers respond to growing concerns about diabetes, obesity and calorie intake. In addition to their use as sweeteners, polyols provide bulk, texture, moisture retention and formulation stability. Their expanding role in functional foods, oral care products and pharmaceutical formulations is creating opportunities beyond traditional confectionery applications.

Market value is expected to grow faster than volume as demand shifts toward higher-value polyols, particularly erythritol and xylitol. Clean-label product development, premium positioning and ongoing improvements in ingredient blends are also enhancing taste, performance and functionality across a wider range of end-use categories.

Asia-Pacific Strengthens Its Global Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific accounted for 59.6% of the global polyols market in 2025, reflecting its large-scale production capacity, established food processing industry and substantial consumption in China and India. The region is also forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.6%, increasing its global share to 62.3% by 2032. Expanding middle-class populations, stronger health awareness and wider adoption of low-calorie sweeteners will support this performance.

North America represented the second-largest regional market, reaching 405 thousand metric tons in 2025. Demand is supported by mature sugar-free food, oral care and personal care sectors. However, forecast CAGRs of 2.6% in North America and 2.5% in Europe indicate slower expansion than Asia-Pacific, reflecting greater market maturity in both regions.

Erythritol Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Polyol Type

Sorbitol led the market with a 56.5% share in 2025, supported by its cost-effectiveness, versatility and extensive use in food, oral care and pharmaceutical products. Xylitol was the second-largest segment at 271 thousand metric tons, benefiting from established demand in dental care and premium sugar-free products.

Erythritol is projected to achieve the highest CAGR at 9.7%, with its market share increasing from 11% in 2025 to 16.1% by 2032. Growth is being driven by demand for zero-calorie and clean-label sweeteners in beverages, functional foods and health-focused formulations. Xylitol is expected to record the second-fastest CAGR at 4.5%, while sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, isomalt and lactitol will experience more moderate growth due to their maturity in established applications.

Food & Beverages Leads Application Growth

Personal care accounted for the largest volume share at 34% in 2025, supported by substantial use in oral care and cosmetic formulations. Confectionery led the market by value, generating US$1.51 billion and representing 38.3% of global revenue, primarily because of premium pricing within the sugar-free confectionery category.

Food & beverages is forecast to be the fastest-growing end-use segment, advancing at a CAGR of 6.3%. By 2032, the segment is expected to represent 29.1% of market volume and 32.8% of value. Demand for low-calorie, diabetic-friendly and functional products will reinforce its position as a major source of future polyols market growth. Confectionery is projected to expand at a moderate rate, while personal care and other applications will grow more gradually.

Competitive Landscape and Report Coverage

The global polyols industry remains highly competitive. Major participants include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres S.A., Jungbunzlauer S.A., BENEO GmbH and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners. Competition is shaped by product innovation, manufacturing scale, capacity expansion, application development and the ability to meet evolving clean-label requirements.

The report analyzes market performance from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts covering 2025-2032. It provides volume estimates in metric tons and value estimates in US$, alongside profiles of more than 50 companies and analysis of corporate, product, production capacity and industrial developments.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Polyol Types: Sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, erythritol, isomalt and lactitol

End-use Applications: Confectionery, food & beverages, personal care and others Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, including South America and Middle-East & Africa

Companies Featured



Archer Daniels Midland Company

B Food Science Co., Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd

BENEO GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

DFI Corporation

Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jungbunzlauer S.A.

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd

O'laughlin Industries Co., Ltd.

Roquette Freres S.A.

SAPPI Limited

Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (Tereos Syral)

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Zuchem Inc.

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