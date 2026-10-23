Global Protein Ingredients Market Outlook, 2025-2032 Market To Reach US$65 Billion As Plant Protein And Asia-Pacific Growth Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target fast-growing plant-based proteins, especially pea protein, animal feed and Asia-Pacific, while leveraging demand in food & beverages and sports nutrition

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Protein Ingredients - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein ingredients market was valued at US$42.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025-2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing consumer focus on health and wellness, demand for protein-fortified foods and beverages, growth in sports nutrition, and wider use of protein ingredients in specialized nutritional products.

Food & Beverages represented the largest application segment in 2025, while Animal Feed is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2032. Animal Protein continued to generate the highest revenue, led by Whey Protein and Milk Protein. Plant Protein is expected to expand more rapidly as consumers adopt plant-based diets and manufacturers invest in sustainable nutrition products. Pea Protein offers the strongest growth prospects among plant protein sub-types.

Regional Protein Ingredients Market Analysis

North America accounted for 34% of global protein ingredients market revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market, followed by Europe. Established demand for sports nutrition, functional foods, dietary supplements, and protein-enriched products supports both regions.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.9%. The regional market is projected to reach US$18.7 billion by 2032. Urbanization, changing dietary preferences, increased spending on health and nutrition, and expanding demand for protein-fortified and plant-based products are contributing to this growth.

Market Analysis by Type and Sub-type

Animal Protein generated US$28 billion in 2025. Whey Protein accounted for 45.7% of Animal Protein revenue, making it the category's largest sub-type, followed by Milk Protein. Whey Protein is forecast to reach US$20.3 billion by 2032, supported by its continued use in sports nutrition, functional beverages, supplements, and food formulations.

Within Plant Protein, Soy Protein represented 60% of segment revenue in 2025, followed by Wheat Protein. Plant Protein is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, exceeding the overall market growth rate. Pea Protein is forecast to post the highest sub-type CAGR at 8.1%, followed by Soy Protein and Whey Protein. Soy Protein is expected to reach US$14.1 billion by 2032.

Market Analysis by Application

Food & Beverages was valued at US$15.5 billion in 2025, reflecting strong demand for protein-enriched foods, beverages, supplements, and sports nutrition products. Product innovation and the development of convenient, high-protein formulations continue to support the segment.

Animal Feed ranked as the second-largest application and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$17.8 billion by 2032. Expansion is being driven by greater use of protein-rich ingredients in livestock and aquaculture nutrition. Infant Formulation, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care & Cosmetics remain important specialized applications for protein ingredients.

Report Scope and Key Metrics

The report analyzes the global protein ingredients market by geographic region, type/sub-type, and application. It covers historical market performance from 2022 through 2025 and provides forecasts for 2025-2032 in value terms. The report also profiles more than 50 companies and reviews relevant corporate, product, and industry developments.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+

Geographic Coverage



North America: The United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America Rest of World

Type and Sub-type Coverage



Animal Protein: Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Gelatin, Casein and Caseinates, Egg Protein, and Others Plant Protein: Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Others

Application Coverage



Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Infant Formulation

Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals

Companies Featured



AMCO Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Bunge Limited

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

CHS Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Gelita AG

Glanbia PLC

Hilmar Ingredients

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)

Kerry Group

Kewpie Corporation

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Freres

Tessenderlo Group Weishardt Holding

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