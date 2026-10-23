Assetbuilt Calls On Data Center Developers, Manufacturers And Investors To Explore Industrial Opportunities In Florida, Georgia, California And Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Review available properties now: acquire industrial real estate, purchase facilities with equipment, buy machinery for relocation, or lease a facility with purchased equipment in place



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data center developers searching for their next site. Manufacturers planning their next expansion. Investors looking at what an industrial property could become. AssetBuilt is inviting qualified buyers and tenants to immediately review industrial real estate and equipment opportunities across FLORIDA, GEORGIA, CALIFORNIA and OHIO. The offerings include the Cutrale campus in Florida, the Aspen Aerogels manufacturing complex in Georgia, the STIC-ADHESIVE / MilSpecCoating property in California, and the Select Industries equipment and facility leasing opportunity in Ohio. Together, they present several paths forward: acquire real estate independently, purchase a property with equipment, acquire machinery for relocation, or purchase installed machinery and negotiate a facility lease. Data center companies, industrial end users and development teams are encouraged to contact AssetBuilt now to review the available transaction structures and arrange property inspections.

“The buyer who sees a property's next use may come from a completely different industry than its last owner. That is why we bring these opportunities to manufacturers, data center developers, investors and strategic buyers. We look at the land, the buildings, the equipment and the infrastructure together-and build the transaction strategy around the opportunity.”

- Tara Shaikh, CEO of AssetBuilt

FLORIDA - Cutrale Campus | Leesburg

Purchase the real estate or explore a combined campus and equipment acquisition.

The Cutrale property offers a multi-building industrial campus with processing areas, warehousing and substantial plant utility infrastructure.

For food and beverage operators, the opportunity includes evaluating an established processing footprint and associated equipment. For industrial investors and developers-including data center site acquisition teams-the invitation is to assess the underlying property for continued industrial use, conversion or redevelopment.

Review the Florida offering now to discuss property acquisition, equipment inclusions and the infrastructure your project would require.

GEORGIA - Aspen Aerogels Complex | Register near Statesboro

Approximately 369,000 square feet of industrial space, with real estate and equipment acquisition options.

The Aspen Aerogels complex brings a substantial manufacturing footprint to market with industrial electrical distribution, process utilities and supporting plant assets.

Advanced manufacturers, materials processors and industrial operators can evaluate the facility and equipment together. Data center developers and infrastructure investors are invited to assess the property against their land, power, connectivity and development requirements.

Contact AssetBuilt to review the Georgia property, available equipment and potential combined acquisition structures.

CALIFORNIA - STIC-ADHESIVE / MilSpecCoating | Central Los Angeles

Purchase approximately 40,000 square feet of industrial real estate, independently or with equipment.

The Central Los Angeles property offers an established industrial footprint for owner-users, manufacturers, coatings and finishing businesses, investors and redevelopment buyers.

Data center and edge infrastructure teams considering an urban location are also invited to evaluate the property for a potential alternative use, subject to project-specific requirements and approvals.

Request the California property information and discuss real estate or combined property and equipment purchase options.

OHIO - Select Industries | Dayton

Buy the presses. Explore leasing the approximately 225,000-square-foot facility to use purchased equipment in place.

The Dayton offering includes high-tonnage mechanical and hydraulic stamping presses ranging up to 2,000 tons, with associated manufacturing equipment.

Buyers can pursue machinery for relocation or discuss an in-place equipment acquisition paired with a facility lease. That creates an additional route for manufacturers assessing expansion without relocating selected machinery.

Developers and other prospective tenants may inquire about alternative facility uses, subject to ownership agreement and technical review.

Contact AssetBuilt now to discuss press purchases, facility leasing and the proposed delivery scope.

A Direct Invitation to Data Center Developers

AssetBuilt welcomes inquiries from data center operators, AI infrastructure developers, colocation providers, site selectors and digital infrastructure investors.

The opportunity is to evaluate existing industrial properties from the ground up: the land, the buildings, the infrastructure and the feasibility of a new development strategy.

Depending on the property, that assessment could involve adapting existing space or considering redevelopment and new construction. Proposed data center uses require confirmation of utility capacity and timing, fiber connectivity, environmental conditions, engineering feasibility and applicable approvals.

Full Service Across the Entire Transaction

AssetBuilt connects real estate strategy with equipment disposition and project execution. Its services span asset evaluation, global marketing, buyer development, private treaty negotiations, auctions, transaction coordination and equipment removal planning.

For owners, that means reaching buyers interested in different parts of the same opportunity while coordinating how those interests fit together. For buyers, it means discussing the property, machinery and intended use through one advisory relationship.

“A facility transition deserves a strategy that considers everything an owner has-and everything a buyer might need. Our role is to identify the opportunity, bring it to the right audience and manage the work required to move the transaction forward.”

- Tara Shaikh, CEO of AssetBuilt

Review the offerings immediately at

Qualified parties should contact AssetBuilt to request information, discuss purchase or lease structures and schedule inspections. Parties interested in retaining equipment or infrastructure should identify those requirements promptly while equipment marketing is underway.

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About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a full-service industrial asset advisory and transaction firm serving owners, manufacturers, investors and developers. Its capabilities include industrial auctions, private treaty sales, acquisitions, real estate, facility dispositions and coordinated asset recovery-from initial strategy and global marketing through transaction execution and removal coordination.

AssetBuilt. Built for What's Next.

Offerings are subject to availability, owner approval and definitive agreements. Transaction structures, equipment inclusions, infrastructure retention and proposed uses vary by property.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at