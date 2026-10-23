KFSH Advances Gene Therapy For Sickle Cell Disease Using Patients' Own Modified Stem Cells

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is advancing gene therapy for sickle cell disease through a 2026 clinical trial that uses the patient's own hematopoietic stem cells, genetically modified to address the underlying defect and offer a potential path beyond repeated supportive treatment.

The trial forms part of a wider program that brings together genomic medicine, advanced therapeutics, precision medicine, and novel diagnostics to investigate new approaches for rare and complex conditions with limited established treatment options.

For rare and complex diseases, clinical trials can be particularly important when conventional treatment is ineffective, unsuitable, or primarily directed at managing symptoms. Under approved protocols, eligible patients may access investigational interventions while research teams systematically evaluate safety, response and longer-term outcomes. Participation remains voluntary and subject to independent ethical and regulatory oversight.

KFSH is also advancing research and collaboration across rare and complex diseases through initiatives in genomic testing, precision medicine, digital health, and evidence generated from clinical practice. Its specialized clinical centers and genomic capabilities connect advanced diagnostics with disease characterization and relevant research expertise, helping accelerate the development and evaluation of new approaches to care.

Chief Research and Innovation Officer at KFSH, Prof. Jackie Y. Ying, said:“Clinical research can help translate scientific discovery into new possibilities for patients. We are advancing therapeutics that may be safer, more effective and more affordable, alongside diagnostics that may be more sensitive, specific and rapid. Clinical trials are a source of possibility rather than a promise of guaranteed benefit. By bringing together genomic medicine, advanced therapies, precision diagnostics and rigorous participant safeguards, we generate evidence that can advance care for rare and complex diseases in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

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