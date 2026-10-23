Federal Home Loan Bank Of Des Moines Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Declares Dividend

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Net income of $200 million

Affordable Housing Program (AHP) assessments of $23 million

Voluntary housing and community contributions of $54 million

Advances totaled $136.1 billion

Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net totaled $16.0 billion

Letters of credit totaled $21.1 billion Retained earnings totaled $4.0 billion



“The Bank's earnings remained robust during the first nine months of 2026 as a result of members' continued usage of the Bank's core liquidity products,” said Wil Osborn, president and chief executive officer.“We continue to leverage our earnings by partnering with our members in contributing to impactful affordable housing and community investment initiatives.”

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a third quarter 2026 dividend to be paid at an annualized rate of 9.95% on average activity-based stock and 6.95% on average membership stock, unchanged from the prior quarter. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (the Bank) expects to make dividend payments totaling $194 million on November 10, 2026.

Liquidity Mission

The Bank provides liquidity to its members to support the housing, business, and economic development needs of their communities. Members pledge mortgage loans and other collateral to access the Bank's core liquidity products of advances, letters of credit, and mortgage loans held for portfolio under the Mortgage Partnership Finance® Program. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, advance balances averaged $135.9 billion, letters of credit averaged $19.5 billion, mortgage loan balances averaged $15.2 billion, and the Bank held an average of $29.8 billion of short-term assets as a ready source of liquidity for its members.

Affordable Housing and Community Impact

The Bank's housing and community development programs are central to its mission. The Bank contributes 10% of its net income each year to its AHP, a grant program that supports the creation, rehabilitation, or purchase of affordable housing. This program includes a competitive AHP and two down payment assistance products called Home$tart and the Native American Homeownership Initiative. In addition to its AHP, the Bank offers its members voluntary programs to further its housing mission.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Bank accrued statutory AHP assessments of $23 million and $77 million, and recorded a total of $54 million and $109 million in voluntary housing and community contributions, including the voluntary AHP contribution. Through its voluntary programs in 2026, the Bank:



provided $43 million in 0% rate Housing Affordability Advances to members that originated or purchased mortgage loans from a Habitat for Humanity® affiliate or a non-depository community development financial institution and recorded $9 million in subsidy expense, including less than $1 million during the third quarter;

funded $380 million of home mortgages with an interest rate lower than the current market rate under the Mortgage Rate Relief program, which provided $33 million in grants, including $9 million during the third quarter, for those seeking affordable homeownership;

recorded contributions of $36 million, including $19 million during the third quarter, to its Member Impact Fund to match member donations to local housing and community development organizations; and voluntarily accrued $31 million, including $26 million during the third quarter, in excess of the statutory accrual to be awarded through the AHP program.

Financial Results Discussion

Net Income - For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Bank recorded net income of $200 million and $687 million compared to $259 million and $658 million for the same periods in 2025.

Net Interest Income - For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Bank recorded net interest income of $314 million and $978 million, a decrease of $21 million and an increase of $106 million when compared to the same periods in 2025. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to a change in interest rates, as well as a related decrease in market value adjustments on the Bank's fair value hedge relationships. The decline was offset in part by advance, mortgage-backed security, and mortgage loan portfolio growth and the related increase in earnings on invested capital. Net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased primarily due to advance, mortgage-backed security, and mortgage loan portfolio growth and the related increase in earnings on invested capital, offset in part by a decrease in market value adjustments on the Bank's fair value hedge relationships and changes in interest rates.

Other Income (Loss) - For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Bank recorded other income of $13 million and $41 million, an increase of $1 million and a decrease of $28 million when compared to the same periods in 2025, primarily due to the net changes in fair value on the Bank's trading securities, fair value option instruments, and economic derivatives, including the related interest settlements.

Other Expense - For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Bank recorded other expense of $103 million and $254 million, an increase of $44 million for both periods when compared to 2025, primarily due to an increase in voluntary housing and community contributions.

Assets - The Bank's total assets increased to $217.4 billion at September 30, 2026, from $186.5 billion at December 31, 2025, driven primarily by an increase in advances. Advances increased $25.9 billion due mainly to an increase in borrowings by certain depository institution and insurance company members.

Capital - Total capital increased to $12.0 billion at September 30, 2026, from $10.5 billion at December 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in activity-based capital stock resulting from an increase in advance balances.