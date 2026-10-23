Aviation Industry In India To Reach USD 31.69 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Air Travel Demand And Airport Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The aviation industry in India is witnessing continued expansion, supported by rising passenger air traffic, increasing demand for domestic and international connectivity, and ongoing airport infrastructure development. The expansion of airline fleets, modernization of existing airports, development of new aviation facilities, and growing investments in aviation services are contributing to the industry's growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India aviation market size is projected to grow from USD 16.53 billion in 2026 to USD 18.49 billion in 2027 and reach USD 31.69 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.38% during 2027–2032. Market growth is supported by rising passenger traffic, airport infrastructure expansion, regional connectivity initiatives, fleet modernization, and increasing demand for air cargo services. Higher defense spending is also supporting demand for military aircraft, while local manufacturing and maintenance capabilities are creating opportunities across the aviation supply chain. However, volatile aviation fuel prices, infrastructure limitations at smaller airports, and airline operating costs remain key challenges. Aligning aircraft deliveries with airport capacity, maintenance support, and demand growth will be important for sustaining the expansion of the India aviation market.

Indian Aviation Market Trends and Drivers

Modified UDAN Scheme to Expand Regional Aviation Connectivity in India: India's Modified UDAN scheme aims to strengthen regional air connectivity by developing unserved airstrips into operational airports. The initiative could open new routes, improve access to underserved areas, and create opportunities for aircraft manufacturers and operators. The pace of growth will depend on airport readiness, route viability, and airlines' ability to sustain services.

Rising Passenger Traffic and Airport Infrastructure Expansion: The India aviation market is benefiting from recovering passenger demand and expanding airport infrastructure. Growing international travel and improvements in passenger-handling capacity, including new terminal facilities at regional airports, are creating opportunities for airlines to expand services. Continued investment in airport infrastructure will help accommodate rising traffic and support fleet expansion across major and emerging aviation hubs.

“India's aviation industry requires a clear view of passenger demand, infrastructure capacity, and competitive developments. Mordor Intelligence's structured research approach combines market data, industry analysis, and consistent evaluation criteria to support informed business planning and investment decisions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

India Aviation Market Regional Market Dynamics

Southern India is emerging as a key growth region for the aviation market, supported by rising passenger traffic, stronger international connectivity, and continued airport infrastructure investment. Growing demand at major hubs such as Bengaluru is encouraging airlines to expand routes and capacity. Matching fleet requirements with changing travel demand and network expansion will be important for airlines operating across the region.

Northern India remains a major hub for the aviation market, supported by strong passenger traffic and expanding airline operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airlines are increasing flight frequencies and strengthening their presence in the region to meet travel demand. Continued growth in passenger volumes and route connectivity is expected to support capacity expansion and create opportunities for aviation service providers.

India Aviation Industry Segmentation

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation

By Propulsion Technology

Turboprop

Turbofan

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Others

By End User

Business and General Aviation Operators



Civil and Commercial Operators Government and Defense Agencies

India Aviation Companies

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

ATR

Dassault Aviation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Bombardier Inc.

Textron Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Aeronautical Development Agency





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Electronic Warfare Market Trends : The Electronic Warfare Market is projected to grow from USD 15.62 billion in 2026 to USD 23.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing defense spending, rising demand for advanced electronic warfare capabilities, growing use of radar and communication jamming systems, and military modernization programs focused on improving situational awareness and countering increasingly sophisticated electronic threats.

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