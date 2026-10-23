Workers' Compensation Leaders Recognized With IAIABC President's Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONONA, Wis., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phil Germain, CEO of the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board, and then-IAIABC President, recognized six individuals for their service to the IAIABC and the workers' compensation industry at the IAIABC 112th Convention.

Conferred annually, the President's Awards honor those who demonstrate commitment to reducing harm and aiding recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. The IAIABC proudly celebrates these individuals and their achievements.

The 2026 President's Award was given to Sandy Shtab, Vice President of Industry & State Affairs, Healthesystems. This award is given in appreciation for dedicated leadership and service to the IAIABC and workers' compensation community.

The 2026 Frances Perkins Award was given to Anna Hui, Director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. This award is awarded for following in the footsteps of Frances Perkins, US Secretary of Labor and IAIABC President, who was a role model for progressive leadership in workers' compensation.

The 2026 IAIABC Award of Merit was presented to Alexa Nielsen, Senior Director of Specialized Claims & Recovery Services, Workplace Safety & Insurance Board. This award recognizes an individual for outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the association.

The 2026 International Collaboration Award was presented to Janet MacEachern, CEO, Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada. This award is given for excellence in promoting collaboration and understanding between international workers' compensation and social security agencies.

The 2026 Outstanding Achievement in EDI was presented to Deanne Hall, Principal Business Analyst, Liberty Mutual Insurance. This award is given for outstanding contribution and commitment to the development of Electronic Data Interchange standards for workers' compensation reporting.

The 2026 Associate Member Award of Merit was presented to Lon Tiggelaar, Vice President and Principal Consultant, Linea Solutions. This award recognizes outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the Association.

The 2026 Past President Award was presented to Anna Hui, Director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at .

CONTACT: Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager Phone: (608) 410-2216 Email:...