MERGER VOTE ALERT - The M&A Class Action Is Investigating The Upcoming Merger Vote - SYNA, EFSI, VCTR And CSR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating:

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ) related to its sale to ON Semiconductor Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Synaptics shareholders are expected to receive $123 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal for you?



ACT NOW – the Merger Vote is on November 17, 2026. Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFSI ) related to its sale to John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Eagle Financial shareholders are expected to receive 2.00 shares of John Marshall Bancorp common stock for each share of Eagle Financial common stock. Is it a fair deal for you?



ACT NOW – the Merger Vote is on November 19, 2026. Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR ) related to its merger with First Eagle. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Victory Capital will acquire First Eagle for total consideration of approximately $7.0 billion, comprising approximately $4.4 billion in cash and $2.0 billion in newly issued Victory Capital equity. In addition, Victory Capital will assume $575 million of First Eagle's existing 7.25% senior secured notes due 2032. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger is fair to Victory shareholders. Is it a fair deal for you?



ACT NOW – the Merger Vote is on November 17, 2026. Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) related to its sale to IRT. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Centerspace shareholders are expected to receive 3.800 common shares of IRT for each share of Centerspace. Is it a fair deal for you?



ACT NOW – the Merger Vote is on November 10, 2026. Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

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Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.