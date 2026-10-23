QFIN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Qfin Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With SBS Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP (“SBS”), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Qfin Holdings, Inc. (“Qfin” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: QFIN ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of QFIN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026

DEADLINE: November 27, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Qfin misled investors over its ability to deliver strong financial results in the face of regulatory changes. The Company downplayed the negative impacts of regulatory headwinds. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Qfin, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses.

WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP