Houston Empire Gold Buyers Passes 700 Google Reviews, Cementing Its Reputation As The Most Trusted Place To Get Cash For Gold In Houston, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned Houston gold buyer lets customers sell gold, silver, coins and diamonds after testing and weighing in front of them, with cash paid on the spot.

Houston, TX, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Empire Gold Buyers has passed 700 Google review and holds a 4.9-star average, as the family-owned buyer continues to serve customers looking for cash for gold in Houston, T. The business operates at 1427 Gessner Rd, Suite 3, in the Spring Branch area of Houston, and buys gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, platinum, diamonds, estate jewelry and qualifying luxury watches. Walk-ins are welcome seven days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM. Customers who accept an offer are paid in cash on the spot.







Houston Empire Gold Buyers helps customers sell gold in Houston, TX. They buy gold, silver, coins, diamonds and watches, and walk-ins are welcome every day.

The rating comes from people who sold to the business in person. According to Google reviewers, the most common themes are honest, professional service, clear explanations of how an offer is figured, and a private setting where items are tested and weighed in front of the seller. Others describe selling gold for the first time. One reviewer writes about the owner taking time to explain coin values to a young customer, and another mentions the free toys handed out to children at a community giveaway.

The milestone arrives as Houston Empire Gold Buyers sponsors the October 2026 issue of Spring Branch Magazine, a local publication covering the part of Houston where the business is based.

"Seven hundred reviews means a lot to us because every one of them is a person who sat down at our desk and watched the testing," said Anthony Evans, owner of Houston Empire Gold Buyers. "We don't rush anyone. We show the weight, explain the karat and how the price is figured, and then the customer decides whether to sell. That's the whole approach."

Cash for Gold in Houston, TX: How the Evaluation Works at Houston Empire Gold Buyers

Every sale at Houston Empire Gold Buyers follows the same order. A customer brings in items, and there's no need to sort or clean them first. Staff separate the eligible pieces and weigh them on a digital scale. When it's appropriate, they test the metal with XRF technology while the customer watches. The buyer then explains the karat or purity, the weight and the current precious-metal market figures behind the offer.

The offer is built from those three numbers: karat, weight and live precious-metal prices. The business states there is no charge for an evaluation and no obligation to sell. If the customer accepts, payment is made in cash on the spot. A government-issued ID is required for every transaction, so customers should bring one.

Customers who want to sell gold in Housto can bring gold in 10K through 24K, including broken chains, single earrings, dental gold and other scrap. The business also buys silver and sterling flatware, platinum, natural diamonds, estate and inherited jewelry, and qualifying luxury watches. For coins and bullion, it buys gold and silver coins and bars, including gold eagles, Krugerrands, silver rounds and pre-1965 U.S. silver coins.

Larger or higher-value sales are handled in private, seated evaluations. Customers with an inherited collection, a large coin set or a group of luxury watches can call ahead to arrange one. Security staff are on site, and walk-ins don't need an appointment.

Who Handles the Evaluations

Owner Anthony Evans works directly with customers as the business's front-desk precious-metals buyer. He has more than 40 years of experience with precious metals, jewelry, diamonds, watches and refining, along with a family background in the trade. That experience includes working relationships with refiners, jewelers and estate buyers and sellers. Houston Empire Gold Buyers is also a BBB Accredited Business.

The business describes itself as family-owned, and Evans says he is passing his knowledge on to the next generation of his family while continuing to meet customers himself.

Serving Customers Across the Houston Area

Customers visit from across Greater Houston. The business lists Spring Branch, Memorial, the Galleria and Uptown, Westchase, the Heights, Bellaire, the Energy Corridor, Katy, Cypress, Spring, The Woodlands, Humble, Pearland, Pasadena, Rosenberg, Sugar Land and Missouri City among the areas it serves. Its location on Gessner Rd puts it close to Spring Branch and Memorial, which are two of the neighborhoods it names most often.

People who are thinking about selling are encouraged to ask questions before they accept any offer. Useful questions include what karat each piece tested at, what each item weighed, and which precious-metal price the offer is based on. Houston Empire Gold Buyers answers those questions at the desk, with the scale and the testing equipment in view.

Customers seeking cash for gold in Houston, TX can visit Houston Empire Gold Buyers at 1427 Gessner Rd, Suite 3, Houston, TX 77080, any day from 7 AM to 10 PM, or call (281) 217-0815 to arrange a private evaluation.

About Houston Empire Gold Buyers

Houston Empire Gold Buyers is a family-owned Houston business specializing in buying gold, silver, coins, bullion, diamonds, platinum, estate jewelry, and select luxury watches. With more than 40 years of precious-metals experience, our team provides private, in-person evaluations and explains the testing and weighing process. Visit us at 1427 Gessner Rd, Suite 3, Houston, TX 77080, to have your items evaluated and receive a cash offer. No waiting, receive cash in hand.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Evans

anthony [at] empiregoldbuyerswestchase.com

(281) 217-0815



1427 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77080