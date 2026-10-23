Muck Rack Named As A Leader In The 2026 First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For PR And Media Monitoring Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The news in brief:



Muck Rack was named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, the first Magic Quadrant Gartner has published for this market.

It was Muck Rack's first evaluation for the report.

Muck Rack is a single platform for communications teams that connects journalist research, pitching, press release distribution, monitoring of more than 600,000 global sources, sentiment tracking and AI visibility measurement with Generative Pulse. Muck Rack has expanded across Europe, with teams in Ireland, Bulgaria and the UK.



Muck Rack, the AI communications platform, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, the first Magic Quadrant Gartner has published for this market.

Muck Rack views the report as a milestone for the communications profession. Muck Rack believes earned media and communications technology is now a category that enterprise buyers procure with the same rigor they apply to CRM or marketing automation.

"We're honored to be named as a Leader the first time we were evaluated, but the bigger story is that PR technology now has its own Magic Quadrant," said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "For every communications team that's had to make the case for earned media, narrative and reputation, that's validation. Enterprises now invest in communications seriously, and they expect the tools behind it to hold up to serious scrutiny."

Muck Rack believes that scrutiny reflects how much the job has changed. Communications leaders now pick up signals from news, social platforms, podcasts, newsletters and generative AI models. In Muck Rack's view, PR professionals need more than monitoring to understand the narrative, act quickly and prove their value to the business.

Muck Rack was built from the start as a single platform for communications teams, connecting the entire PR workflow in one system of record. Teams can find journalists, monitor more than 600,000 global sources, track sentiment, pitch and distribute news, and measure how their brand appears in AI-generated answers with Generative Pulse. All of it runs on the same intelligence engine and the same verified media data, maintained by Muck Rack's editorial team and by journalists themselves. AI takes on the heavy lifting of research, filtering, summarization and targeting, and each part of the platform strengthens the next: monitoring sharpens outreach, outreach is tied to the coverage it produces, and reporting shows teams what to refine next.

The release also added agentic coverage analysis, AI summaries, multi-subject monitoring, expanded Curation Engine capabilities, flexible analytics, Global Tags, broader broadcast and licensed content monitoring, redesigned Coverage Reports and an MCP integration. Together, these updates cut the manual work of organizing and analyzing coverage. The company has also expanded across Europe, with a support team in Ireland, an insights operation in Bulgaria, and sales and customer success in the UK.

Check out Muck Rack by requesting a demo.

Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, By Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz, etc., October 2026.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are the trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.co.

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