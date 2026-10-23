Pixalate Releases September 2026 Streaming TV Rankings: Scripted Crime Drives CTV Programmatic Ad Spend While National News Dominates Mobile
|Genre
|Mobile (Ad Spend SOV)
|CTV (Ad Spend SOV)
|News
|45%
|24%
|Reality
|9%
|21%
|Documentary
|13%
|14%
|Crime
|8%
|13%
|Sport
|7%
|5%
|Comedy
|8%
|4%
The Index ranks shows by estimated U.S. consumer reach and measures each show's share of open programmatic ad spend - by screen, genre, market, and daypart. September's patterns:
- CTV ad spend shifted toward scripted crime drama: Lifetime (NCIS, Castle, The Rookie, Rizzoli & Isles) became the top CTV channel by ad spend (16%), ahead of HGTV (9%), while Food Network fell to 3% Mobile split between weather news and A&E: The Weather Channel took the top three shows by reach (America's Morning Headquarters, The Weather Channel LIVE, Weather Unfiltered) and 25% of mobile ad spend; A&E slipped to No. 2 on mobile (18%, down from 27% in August) even as its CTV share tripled to 6%, led by Storage Wars and Live PD: Greatest Shifts National news out-earned local news: about five of every six dollars of streaming TV ad spend on news shows went to national outlets rather than local stations Live sports skewed to the big screen: large screens captured 70% of live-sports ad spend, with Soccer (43%) No. 1 ahead of Boxing/MMA (24%) and Basketball (5%)
OpenEPGTM Index September 2026 Rankings
Large Screen - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung & Apple TV (Combined)
Ranked by consumer reach; ad-spend and reach figures are share of voice.
|#
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Top U.S. Market
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|NCIS
|Lifetime
|Crime
|New York
|5.0%
|5.5%
|Prime Time
|2
|Top Weather News, Regional Forecasts, Live Severe Coverage, and Local Weather
|Weathernation
|News
|New York
|2.7%
|3.0%
|Prime Time
|3
|Castle
|Lifetime
|Drama
|New York
|2.1%
|2.3%
|Afternoon
|4
|Shark Tank
|CNBC
|Reality
|New York
|1.6%
|1.8%
|Prime Time
|5
|Storage Wars
|A&E
|Reality
|New York
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Morning
|6
|The Rookie
|Lifetime
|Crime
|New York
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Afternoon
|7
|Paranormal Caught On Camera
|Travel Channel
|Documentary
|New York
|1.0%
|1.2%
|Morning
|8
|Rizzoli & Isles
|Lifetime
|Crime
|New York
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Prime Time
|9
|My Lottery Dream Home
|HGTV
|Reality
|New York
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Prime Time
|10
|Live PD: Greatest Shifts
|A&E
|Crime
|Los Angeles
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Prime Time
Small Screen - Android & iOS (Combined)
Ranked by estimated consumer reach
|#
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Top U.S. Market
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|8.8%
|8.3%
|Morning
|2
|The Weather Channel LIVE
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|3.5%
|2.9%
|Afternoon
|3
|Weather Unfiltered
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|2.6%
|2.6%
|Prime Time
|4
|Boys Over Flowers
|AsianCrush
|Comedy
|Los Angeles
|1.6%
|2.4%
|Overnight
|5
|On The Scene
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.9%
|2.2%
|Afternoon
|6
|Bare Knuckle Boxing
|Stadium
|Sport
|Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|1.5%
|2.0%
|Afternoon
|7
|Morning Rush
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.6%
|1.9%
|Morning
|8
|Today as It Happened
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.3%
|1.4%
|Prime Time
|9
|The National Report
|Scripps News
|News
|New York
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Overnight
|10
|America's Weekend Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|New York
|1.1%
|1.3%
|Morning
All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced herein (including but not limited to Lifetime, Weathernation, CNBC, A&E, Travel Channel, HGTV, The Weather Channel, AsianCrush, Scripps News, Stadium, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Apple TV) are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No endorsement, affiliation, or sponsorship is implied.
Availability
The top 100 OpenEPGTM Index public rankings are updated monthly and available at pixalate.com.
The OpenEPGTM Index is powered by OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 - Pixalate's database mapping 620,000+ streaming TV shows across 14,100+ channels and 7,300+ apps - and Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics, which resolves TV shows using only standard bidstream Bundle IDs, with no publisher opt-in required.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
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