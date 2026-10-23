Nextpredict Created Strategic Partnership With Hot Paper Lantern

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading digital branding, marketing, and communications agency within prediction markets selected to help bring the world's first prediction markets summit to life

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization and host of NEXTPredict, the world's first dedicated prediction markets summit, today announced it formed a strategic partnership in the Spring of 2026 with New York-based digital brand, marketing, and communications agency Hot Paper Lantern, to help develop and execute on focused communications and advertising campaign to educate and build awareness for its first of a kind predictions summit being held today. Drawing on HPL's extensive experience working within Wall Street, particularly with exchanges and trading firms, the agency also helped identify opportunities for NEXTPredict's partnerships and speaker efforts, while amplifying the brand's news and content aimed at the thousands of executives now involved with predictions markets.

The agenda for NEXTPredict focuses on the forces shaping the prediction markets ecosystem, including regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital flows, forecasting applications, and the role of media in distributing market signals.

“The prediction markets intersect within the financial services, technology, and sports verticals, which create a natural symmetry for our brand expertise and how we deliver impact and value for our clients,” said Ed Moed, CEO and co-founder of Hot Paper Lantern.“It's been incredibly rewarding to be working with the NEXTPredict team to help create the premier predictions event. The influence and scale of the prediction markets are changing and evolving by the week, only showcasing the critical importance and cultural impact the NEXTPredict Summit will have.”

For more information on the NEXTPredict Summit, visit:

ABOUT HOT PAPER LANTERN

HPL is an integrated agency that helps brands build and protect their reputations and generate growth. We tailor our campaigns to make the most impact. Whether it be our focus on the growing prediction markets, or financial services, technology and manufacturing companies overall, or our work in the sports and technology sector, our deep expertise allows us to drive results for our clients. For more information, visit HotPaperLantern.com.

ABOUT NEXTPREDICT

NEXTPredict is a media and events platform dedicated exclusively to the global prediction markets industry. Launched by the team behind NEXT.io, NEXTPredict delivers independent news, analysis, and convenings focused on the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology, and public policy. Its flagship event, The World's Prediction Markets Summit, will take place October 22–23, 2026, at Convene, Hudson Yards in New York City, bringing together founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. As prediction markets continue to move into the mainstream, the summit is designed to explore the future of market‐based forecasting, with sessions focused on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Sterling Randle Hot Paper Lantern...