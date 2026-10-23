GTT Announces The Appointment Of Ms. Catherine Ronge As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors



Paris, October 23, 2026 – The Board of Directors of GTT, meeting today, decided to appoint Ms. Catherine Ronge, currently Chairwoman of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Philippe Berterottière, who has decided to resign from his duties on the Board of Directors, effective November 16, 2026.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière's departure from the Board marks, in respect with the highest standards of corporate governance, the completion of the successful transition period with Mr. François Michel, who joined the Group as Chief Executive Officer in January 2026.

The appointment of Ms. Catherine Ronge, in line with the succession plan established by the Board of Directors, reflects the Group's determination to continue implementing its strategy. It demonstrates the Board's confidence in her leadership, her deep knowledge of the Group, and her ability to support GTT's ambitions in innovation, growth, and value creation.

Ms. Catherine Ronge has served as an independent director of the Board since 2021, Chairwoman of the Nominations and Compensation Committee since 2023, and a member of the Strategy & CSR Committee since 2021. She brings recognised expertise gained throughout a distinguished career within French organisations operating on an international scale.

Following these changes, GTT's Board of Directors will comprise eight members, including seven independent directors (88%) and 50% women. The recruitment process for an additional independent director is currently underway.

Following this appointment, the composition of the Board committees will also evolve. Ms. Sandra Lagumina will succeed Ms. Catherine Ronge as Chairwoman of the Nominations and Compensation Committee and will step down from the Audit and Risk Committee. Moreover, Mr. Luc Gillet will join the Nominations and Compensation Committee, replacing Mr. Pierre Guiollot.

Philippe Berterottière commented:“After seventeen years at the helm of GTT, I believe the time has come for me to step down. I do so with great confidence in the future of a Group that has never been stronger, that is in very capable hands, and that possesses every asset needed to continue its development. Having supported François Michel since the beginning of this year on taking up his position as Chief Executive Officer, I consider that this transition has been successfully completed. Today, I am stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors, and I am delighted with the Board's decision to appoint Catherine Ronge, who knows the Group extremely well, having served on the Board since 2021 and chaired the Nominations and Compensation Committee since 2023.

Over these seventeen years, GTT has undergone a profound transformation and achieved a remarkable trajectory of growth and value creation. We have continuously innovated to respond to changing market dynamics, strengthened our technological leadership, expanded our network of industrial partners around the world and, above all, placed service to ship-owners at the very heart of our corporate culture. This unwavering commitment, combined with our capacity for innovation and the strength of our business model, has been the driving force behind sustained performance, as notably reflected in the Group's share price performance.

I am proud of the journey we have undertaken and of the value created over the years for our customers, partners and shareholders. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the women and men of GTT who, through their talent, commitment and innovative spirit, have made possible this exceptional collective success. Today, I hand over the reins convinced that GTT has the talented people, the technology and the ambition required to sustain this momentum and reach new milestones in its development.”

François Michel, Chief Executive Officer of GTT, stated:“I would like to thank Philippe Berterottière for supporting me as I took up my position and for the close partnership we have built over the past several months. His knowledge of the LNG market and the maritime industry, together with his strategic vision, allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of GTT's characteristics and of our customers' and partners' expectations. Under his leadership, GTT has become a world-class group, renowned for the excellence of its technology and the commitment of its teams. The Group's new organisation around two divisions, Energy and Marine, as well as the development of new services, fully align with this momentum. Over the past months, I have worked closely with Catherine Ronge through the Board and the Nominations and Compensation Committee, and I look forward to working alongside her in her new role as Chairwoman of the Board. Her experience, her deep knowledge of GTT, and her understanding of economic, technological and societal challenges will be a significant asset to the Group's governance.”

Catherine Ronge stated:“I would like to thank the directors for their confidence, and I fully appreciate the responsibility entrusted to me. It is a great honour to succeed Philippe Berterottière, who has elevated GTT's operational and financial performance to outstanding levels. During his tenure, the Group achieved exceptional profitable and sustainable growth. He successfully attracted and mobilised talents throughout the organisation, making GTT a benchmark among French companies. Together with the Executive Management team, I will ensure that the Board of Directors continues to support GTT's development in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, customers and all its stakeholders.”



Ms. Catherine Ronge biography

A former student of the École Normale Supérieure of Paris-Saclay and with a PhD in quantum physics, Catherine Ronge also graduated from a short executive programme at INSEAD. She began her career in 1984 as a research engineer at the CEA, then held various positions within the Air Liquide group (1988 to 1999) in the field of marketing, sales, strategy/M&A and R&D of the group as Vice-Chairperson.

Within the Suez group (1999 to 2006), she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Degrémont in charge of global industrial activities and of the North America subsidiary, then Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondeo Industrial Solutions, a company bringing together all of the Suez Group's engineering, construction, equipment manufacturing and industrial water operations worldwide.

She was the founding Chairwoman of the strategy, innovation and sustainable development consulting firm Weave Air (2006 to 2020).

Ms. Ronge was Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Le Garrec & Cie group, a family intermediate size business with diversified activities since June 2026. She is also a Director of Colas (since 2014) and non-voting board member at Paprec.

Following these changes:

Composition of the Board of Directors



Catherine Ronge (Chairwoman and independent director)

Domitille Doat Le Bigot (independent director)

Carolle Foissaud (independent director)

Luc Gillet (independent director)

Pierre Guiollot (director)

Sandra Lagumina (independent director)

Pascal Macioce (independent director) Antoine Rostand (independent director)

Composition of Committees

Nominations and Compensation Committee



Sandra Lagumina (Chairwoman)

Carolle Foissaud Luc Gillet



Audit and Risks Committee



Pascal Macioce (Chairman)

Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Antoine Rostand



Strategic and CSR Committee



Antoine Rostand (Chairman)

Catherine Ronge Luc Gillet

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.



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PR_23102026_GTT announces the appointment of Ms. Catherine Ronge as Chairwoman of its Board of Directors