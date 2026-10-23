Oil Above $100 Puts Penny Stocks In Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) - With U.S. crude hovering above $100 a barrel, investors are looking beyond the energy trade for smaller companies with potentially transformative technologies and upcoming commercial catalysts. 247 Market News is tracking Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN: GPUS), Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD), and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII).

KBLB Moves Spider Silk Toward Commercial Applications

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) has taken a notable step toward commercialization, recently shipping its first commercial order of recombinant spider silk yarn to a globally recognized performance sports brand for a confidential pilot development program. The shipment puts the company's engineered silk into a real-world product-development process.

The potential goes well beyond athletic apparel. Natural spider silk is known for combining high tensile strength with low weight, flexibility, and energy absorption. Researchers have long explored how engineered silk proteins could deliver some of those properties at a scale suitable for commercial manufacturing.

The challenge is translating promising material properties into repeatable, cost-effective production. Spider silk is difficult to harvest naturally at scale, which is why biotechnology approaches seek to reproduce silk proteins through engineered biological systems. Kraig's recombinant silk strategy aims to make production more scalable.

The company is also developing its longer-term technology pipeline. In September, Kraig reported completing the foundational Atlas Gene Library for Project Atlas, supporting research into future spider silk fibers with targeted performance characteristics.

Another upcoming milestone is the International Sericultural Commission Congress in Chennai, India, scheduled for November 23–27. Kraig announced that Chief Operating Officer Jon Rice had been invited to present on the commercial impact of genetic engineering on silk markets. The event offers an opportunity to discuss the technology with stakeholders in the broader silk industry, while investors will be watching for concrete updates on customer programs, additional orders, and production capacity.

GPUS Reaffirms Its 2027 Revenue and Earnings Outlook

Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) drew heavy trading activity Friday after reaffirming preliminary consolidated 2027 guidance of $300 million to $350 million in revenue and $60 million to $80 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company is developing AI data center infrastructure while also operating financial-services, digital-asset and diversified portfolio businesses. Its guidance covers those consolidated operations.

Management expects the first phase of AI compute capacity at its Michigan campus to be energized and begin generating revenue in December 2026. That milestone gives investors a near-term development to follow alongside the company's broader 2027 outlook.

LUCD Begins Receiving Medicare Payments for EsoGuard

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) announced that it's receiving Medicare payments for its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, a development that could support broader commercial adoption of its esophageal precancer testing technology.

The company said claims for tests performed at one of its two CLIA-certified laboratories are being paid at the established Medicare rate of $1,938.01 per test. Lucid also closed a $15 million private placement of Series C convertible preferred stock on October 21.

“Medicare is now paying for EsoGuard,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's chairman and chief executive officer.

Aklog said reimbursement removes a key obstacle in discussions with large health systems. The financing is intended to support near-term commercial expansion, working capital and general corporate purposes.

XXII Sees Heavy Volume Following Preliminary Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) attracted heavy early trading Friday after releasing preliminary third-quarter results.

The company, which develops and commercializes low-nicotine tobacco products, reported the following preliminary, unaudited figures for continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026:



Net revenue of approximately $4.8 million, up 66% from $2.9 million in the second quarter.

Gross profit of approximately $400,000, compared with a $300,000 gross loss in the second quarter.

Operating expenses of approximately $3 million, unchanged from the second quarter.

Operating loss and net loss of approximately $2.6 million each, compared with $3.3 million each in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $2.2 million, compared with a $3.5 million loss in the second quarter. Cash and equivalents of $3.9 million at quarter-end.



The company also reported 3,416,441 common shares outstanding as of October 22, with no warrants remaining outstanding. Full third-quarter results are expected on or before November 13.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. For further information, please visit 247marketnews.com or .

Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.