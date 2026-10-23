Swapglobal Secures Funding Backed By Marcel Boekhoorn, W Group And Kenzoll Capital

The U.S. OTC derivatives provider will use the investment to accelerate institutional exposure to pre-IPO shares, foreign stocks, computing power and digital assets through OTC derivatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SwapGlobal, the U.S. OTC derivatives provider for institutional investors, has secured funding from Dutch investor Marcel Boekhoorn, W Group Founder and President Volodymyr Nosov, and Amsterdam-based private equity firm Kenzoll Capital. The investment will support the company's expansion beyond crypto derivatives, with an initial focus on providing institutional investors with early exposure to shares of private companies ahead of their public listings.

The funding, whose value was not disclosed, will provide additional trading and working capital to expand SwapGlobal's derivatives offering and serve a broader range of institutional clients, including hedge funds and asset managers.

SwapGlobal operates a platform that allows institutional investors to gain exposure to pre-IPO shares, non-U.S. equities, compute capacity and digital assets through OTC derivatives, allowing them to take positions without holding the underlying assets.

SwapGlobal's infrastructure is designed to allow eligible institutional clients to trade derivatives without maintaining their own wallets, offshore exchange accounts or crypto infrastructure. SwapGlobal manages those positions itself and hedges them on crypto trading platforms, so clients do not need accounts there. Collateral is held with qualified custodians.

The new capital allows SwapGlobal to take on more contracts and serve more institutional clients. The first transactions, starting with pre-IPO shares, are being prepared. The investment is the first step in a broader capital plan that will scale as the derivatives portfolio grows.

Alongside the financing, Fedja Terzic has joined SwapGlobal as Chief Risk Officer. Terzic is a certified actuary (AAG) and Financial Risk Manager (GARP), bringing extensive experience in risk management. He spent six years at Flow Traders, where he rose to the positions of Global Head of Risk & Middle Office and Managing Director. He subsequently served as COO and CRO at One Trading, Europe's first MiFID-regulated crypto derivatives exchange.

The agreement builds on the previously announced strategic partnership between SwapGlobal and Kenzoll Capital. René van Kesteren, Founder and CEO of SwapGlobal, said: "With these investors on board, we can serve institutional clients within the U.S. regulatory framework much faster with OTC derivatives on pre-IPO shares, compute and digital assets. The trading capital and additional working capital give us room to move into the next phase of growth."

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, said: "Digital assets are moving from the edges of finance into the mainstream, and institutional capital needs infrastructure it can trust. Investors need partners who can offer clear structures and proper risk controls. SwapGlobal is building a U.S.-compliant, transparent way for institutions to take exposure to these markets, and that is why we are backing the company."

Corné Melissen, Founder of Kenzoll Capital, said: "Our digital asset market-making business has been part of SwapGlobal's trading setup. The technology and the team that run it now sit inside SwapGlobal, so the company can set prices for its derivatives and manage the risk on them in one place."

About SwapGlobal

SwapGlobal offers eligible U.S. institutions exposure to pre-IPO shares, non-U.S. equities, compute and digital assets through OTC derivatives. Positions are hedged on crypto trading platforms, and collateral is held with qualified custodians. Kenzoll Capital is a strategic investor.

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About W Group

W Group is a global ecosystem of companies shaping the future through technology, innovation and ambitious products. Today it brings together 10 businesses, more than 1,500 team members across 15 locations worldwide, and more than 40 million clients in 150 countries. W Group is committed to shaping the future of finance through simple, accessible and secure solutions that bridge Web2 and Web3.

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About Kenzoll Capital

Kenzoll Capital is an Amsterdam-based private equity firm specializing in special situations investments in emerging and developed markets.

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