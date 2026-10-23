Alloy Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Atlanta-based integrated marketing agency builds custom AI tools on Claude for brands and will certify its team through the Anthropic Partner Academy.

Atlanta, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alloy has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Networ.

Alloy builds custom tools on Claude, Anthropic's AI model, for client reporting and audits, giving brands AI shaped around their marketing programs. Alloy will certify team members through the Anthropic Partner Academy.

Alloy, a platform-based integrated marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. The program gives firms that help businesses adopt Claude, Anthropic's AI model, access to Anthropic's training, certification and technical resources. Alloy builds custom tools on Claude for its clients' marketing work, including reporting and audits.

For Alloy, joining the network is the next step for an AI practice that already builds custom tools for clients. It also opens a path to Anthropic certification for the team behind that work.

"At Alloy, we believe the future of marketing will be shaped by how effectively organizations bring together human expertise and technology," said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. "Our partnership with Anthropic is a natural extension of that vision and an investment in how we help our clients compete and grow."



What the Claude partnership means for brands

AI now shapes how marketing gets planned, measured and reported. For brands, the difference is whether their agency builds AI around their programs or relies on generic tools. As a Claude partner, Alloy builds tools on Claude designed for each client's marketing work.

"Clients want to know how their agency uses AI and how their data is protected," said Jeremy Hill, VP of Insights & Intelligence at Alloy. "Becoming a Claude partner formalizes our answer."

What Alloy's answer looks like for clients



Tools built around each client: Alloy Lab, the agency's AI build team, creates Claude-based reporting and audit tools designed for each client's marketing programs, not generic software.

Clear rules for client data: Clients get a clear answer on how AI is used on their work and how their data is protected, backed by a written AI policy overseen by Alloy's AI Center of Excellence. A team trained on the platform: Alloy will certify team members through the Anthropic Partner Academy, so clients work with people who know the technology behind their tools.

Anthropic's Claude Partner Network gives Alloy the structure to back each of those commitments to clients, with support that grows as partners advance through the program.

What the Claude Partner Network includes



Training and certification: Access to the Anthropic Partner Academy and proctored certification exams.

Technical resources: Technical guidance and enablement materials from Anthropic. Tiered growth: Partners advance through tiers, from Registered to Global Premier, with higher tiers adding deeper support from Anthropic.

Program details are available on Anthropic's partner pag.

The partnership is a starting point, not a finish line. Brands that want AI working on their marketing, not just talked about, can start the conversation with our crew.



About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and technology partner designed for the age of intelligence. Operating at the intersection of insight, craft and technology, Alloy pairs precise strategy and creativity with proprietary AI tools to solve complex business and brand challenges. Its award-winning work spans brand & experience, marketing orchestration, platform innovation and comms & PR. An Emmy-nominated agency and four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Alloy has earned more than 20 Top Agency of the Year awards and 10+ Best Place to Work accolades. Learn more about Alloy and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagra.

Frequently asked questions



What is the Claude Partner Network? Anthropic's program for firms that help businesses adopt Claude. It provides training, certification, technical resources and market visibility.

What does Alloy's Claude partnership mean for brands? Brands working with Alloy get custom AI tools built on Claude by a team with direct access to Anthropic's training, certification and technical resources.

How does Alloy protect client data when using AI? A written AI policy, overseen by Alloy's AI Center of Excellence, governs how AI is used on client work and how client data is protected.

Is Alloy's team certified on Claude? Alloy is putting team members through Anthropic Partner Academy certification exams. How can a business work with Alloy on AI? Contact Alloy to talk through how custom AI tools could support your marketing programs.

CONTACT: Andrea Ryan Alloy...