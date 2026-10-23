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Hubbell Incorporated Declares A 7% Dividend Increase


Date: 2026-10-23 02:07:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $6.08 per share, or $1.52 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $5.68 per share, or $1.42 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2026.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484


MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111856640


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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