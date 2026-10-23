DEADLINE ALERT For DUOL, BULL, ENSG, And NCPL: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL )

Class Period: May 2, 2025 – February 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers; and (v) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Duolingo shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL )

Class Period: April 26, 2025 – October 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (2) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; (3) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Webull's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a Webull shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG )

Class Period: February 10, 2022 – June 18, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ensigns business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (2) Ensigns abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (3) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (4) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (5) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (6) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; (7) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model; and (8) as a result, defendants statements about Ensigns business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a Ensign shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL )

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – September 3, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning; (2) The consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services; (3) The Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning; (4) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Netcapital shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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