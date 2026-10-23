Gainsight Named A Leader In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Customer Success Management Platforms For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainsight positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision as the customer success market evolves toward agentic and autonomous engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight, the customer retention company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Success Management Platforms. Gainsight was positioned highest for both“Ability to Execute” and“Completeness of Vision” among the vendors evaluated.

This marks the third consecutive year Gainsight has been named a Leader in the report. We believe companies need flexibility in how they use agentic AI to drive retention: buy ready-to-use AI agents and applications, build on top of a trusted system or hire a partner to manage retention outcomes.

“Agentic AI is changing how companies manage customer retention, but not every organization will take the same approach,” said Ori Entis, EVP and GM at Gainsight.“Some want ready-to-use applications and agents. Others want to build on their existing AI investments. And some want a partner to run renewals on their behalf. Gainsight brings build, buy and hire options together. By combining customer context, open architecture, AI reasoning and AI-native services, we help companies move beyond monitoring customer health to enabling humans and AI agents to take action throughout the customer journey. The goal is to deliver outcomes for our customers, at a scale that wasn't previously possible.”

As Agentic AI Moves Customer Success from Monitoring to Action, Gainsight Brings Together Customer Intelligence, AI Agents and Execution

Revenue and post-sale leaders are being asked to improve gross revenue retention and operate more efficiently without adding headcount, while advances in agentic AI are changing how that work gets done. The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant examines a customer success management market responding to that shift.

The report also examines agentic AI's expanding role in customer success, including the emergence of autonomous agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) and new operating models for managing customer accounts at scale.

Gainsight's headless platform strategy reflects its vision for this evolving market, bringing together customer intelligence, AI agents, applications and services designed to help organizations improve customer outcomes.

Continued Investment in Innovation

Gainsight continues to expand its platform capabilities to support organizations adopting agentic approaches to customer retention. Over the past year, Gainsight has expanded its platform to give customers three paths to agentic retention: build on an open platform with MCP, Command Line Interface, APIs and Agent Studio, now in beta; buy pre-built agents trained on fifteen years of customer success expertise; or hire Gainsight through Atlas, its AI-native services (AINS) business, to manage long-tail renewals end to end. Atlas now manages more than $75M of customer ARR and new value-based pricing for Gainsight CS, available next year, will include Staircase AI and MCP access at no charge.

Gainsight, named a 2027 Salesforce partner of the year, also announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce in 2026 that brings Gainsight intelligence, including expansion signals, directly into Salesforce and, through the Agentforce MCP, lets customer-facing teams act on it with Agentforce. Together, these investments bring human, digital and agent collaboration to the full post-sale customer journey.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms, visit here.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms, Michael Maziarka, Daniel Hawkyard, Maria Marino, Andy West, 19 October 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection and success for their customers. Learn more at.

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