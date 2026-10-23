Memeci's Free Meme Coin Practice Trading Gains Momentum As Users Compete For $50 In SOL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing platform combines risk-free simulated trading, early meme coin discovery, and a weekly competition offering eligible participants a chance to win real SOL.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memeCI, a meme coin intelligence platform, is bringing together free simulated trading, early token discovery, and competitive rewards through its Practice Trading feature and weekly Practice to Win competition. Eligible participants can develop their trading strategies using virtual funds and compete for a chance to win $50 in Solana (SOL).









The platform is designed to address two challenges facing meme coin traders: identifying emerging tokens before they attract widespread attention and developing trading strategies in a market known for rapid price movements and significant risk.

Free Practice Trading With Real Rewards

memeCI Practice Trading gives users $10,000 in virtual funds to test trading strategies without risking their own money on practice trades.

Participants can practise identifying potential opportunities, planning entries and exits, taking profits, and managing risk in a simulated trading environment using real market prices. The experience allows users to evaluate their decisions and refine their approach before considering live trading.

The weekly Practice to Win competition adds another dimension to the experience. Eligible users can compete against other practice traders for a chance to win $50 in SOL, providing an opportunity to earn a real cryptocurrency reward through simulated trading performance.

Learn more about the competition here.

Helping Traders Discover Emerging Meme Coins



In the fast-moving meme coin market, timing can make a significant difference. By the time a token gains widespread attention, some early trading opportunities may already have passed.

memeCI aims to help level the playing field by giving everyday traders the ability to see tokens as early as the snipers and evaluate potential opportunities.

Combining token discovery with simulated trading enables users to investigate promising coins, test potential entry and exit strategies, and learn how different decisions might affect their results without committing real capital.

An Opportunity to Join During Beta



memeCI remains in beta ahead of its official launch. Early participants can explore the platform, become familiar with its features, and take part in Practice Trading as the community develops.

Joining during beta offers users an opportunity to gain experience with the platform before its official launch and have less competition to win the $50 in SOL.

For beginners, Practice Trading offers a way to explore meme coin trading without risking personal funds on practice transactions. More experienced traders can use the simulated environment to test strategies and assess their performance.

About memeCI

memeCI is a meme coin intelligence platform focused on helping users discover emerging cryptocurrency tokens and evaluate potential trading opportunities. The platform combines token discovery tools with Practice Trading and its weekly Practice to Win competition, giving users a place to explore meme coin markets, test strategies using virtual funds, and compete for real SOL rewards.



Learn more about memeCI Practice Trading:



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