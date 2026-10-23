MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTERTHUR, ZH, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINTERTHUR, ZH - October 22, 2026 -

netpulse AG, a digital marketing agency based in Winterthur, a business city near Zurich in the German-speaking region of Switzerland, has released new findings from its own measurement work tracking how companies appear in AI-generated search answers. The agency, founded in 2009 and now staffed by a team of around twenty, examined how brands surface across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode, and how Google AI Overviews are reshaping traditional search results.

The research draws on data the agency collects with its own tooling rather than third-party scores. According to the findings, the companies most frequently cited in AI-generated answers are not always those ranking highest in conventional search listings, a gap that points to a shift in how visibility is earned as generative systems summarize and attribute sources differently than classic result pages.







The measurement work carries particular weight in the Swiss context. Switzerland is a comparatively small market with multilingual search behavior spread across its German, French, and Italian language regions. That fragmentation means a brand can perform well in one language region while remaining largely absent in AI answers served in another, a pattern the agency observed repeatedly across its data set.

The approach reflects how the netpulse SEO Agency positions its practice. The agency combines classic search engine optimization and Google Ads management with generative engine optimization, the discipline focused on how brands appear within AI-generated responses. Rather than relying on external visibility scores, the agency built its own instrumentation to observe how AI systems select and cite sources over time.

Technical site health remains part of that picture. Through its netpulse Web Vitals analysis, the agency monitors Core Web Vitals metrics, including Largest Contentful Paint, Interaction to Next Paint, and Cumulative Layout Shift, measurements that reflect how quickly and smoothly a page loads and responds. The agency notes that the same structural and performance signals that support conventional rankings also influence how reliably content can be read and referenced by AI systems.

Lukas Nauer, a managing representative at netpulse AG, said the distinction between measured observation and estimated scores sits at the center of the agency's work. He added that tracking AI visibility directly, across multiple platforms and language regions, gives Swiss and international clients a clearer view of where they stand as search behavior continues to move toward conversational answers.

The agency plans to continue reporting concrete findings from its ongoing measurement program as AI-driven search tools mature and as their influence on referral traffic becomes more pronounced across different industries and markets.

netpulse AG is an online marketing agency established in 2009 in Winterthur, Switzerland, near Zurich. The agency offers online marketing strategy, search engine optimization, search engine advertising, Google Ads and Microsoft Ads management, generative engine optimization, web design, web analytics, social media marketing, and e-commerce services. netpulse AG holds recognition as a Google Partner, a Microsoft Advertising Elite Partner, and a Duda Certified web design provider, and draws on more than fifteen years of experience serving clients across Switzerland's multilingual market.

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For more information about netpulse AG, contact the company here:

netpulse AG

Lukas Nauer

+41 (052) 508-2828

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netpulse AG

Winterthur, ZH 8400 Switzerland

CONTACT: Lukas Nauer