DEADLINE ALERT For The Chemours Company (CC), Compass, Inc. (COMP), And Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP): The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in The Chemours Company, Compass, Inc., and Millrose Properties, Inc. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of The Chemours Company, Compass, Inc., and Millrose Properties, Inc. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )



Class period: February 20, 2026 through August 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Darcy v. The Chemours Company et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington)



According to the Chemours Company complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (ii) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; and (iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable.

If you are a The Chemours Company shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP )



Class period: January 9, 2026 through October 7, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 8, 2026 Case: Magloire v. Compass, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York



According to the Compass, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Compass and Anywhere failed to“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents” from“certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; (ii) Compass was not in“compliance with applicable laws,” with“the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.”; and (iii) Defendants hired a well-connected lobbyist and lawyer to obtain access to high-level Department of Justice officials to circumvent the antitrust merger review process.

If you are a Compass, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP )



Class period: February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 8, 2026 Case: Rubenstsein et al. v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida



According to the Millrose Properties, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; and (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss.

If you are a Millrose Properties, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

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