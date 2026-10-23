Terry Atamian And Atamian Honda Celebrate 50 Years Of Honda In Tewksbury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A half-century milestone rooted in family tradition, mechanical passion, and community commitment

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, 2026, Atamian Honda will mark its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of serving the Greater Boston, Tewksbury, and Lowell communities from its home at 150 Main Street. The milestone recognizes a business that has grown from a teenager's fascination with Honda engineering into a modern, 40,000-square-foot dealership led by President Terry Atamian. An anniversary luncheon is planned for October 27 to honor the employees, customers, partners, and families who have supported the dealership since the Honda franchise was established in 1976.

The story of Atamian Honda begins not in a boardroom, but in Pout Pond in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. As a young teenager in the mid-1970s, Terry Atamian owned a Honda QA50 minibike. After accidentally riding it into the pond, he pulled the submerged machine from the water, removed the spark plug, cleared the moisture, and successfully restarted the engine. That moment of hands-on problem solving cemented his admiration for Honda's mechanical reliability. When his father, Bob Atamian-an experienced Volkswagen dealer-considered adding a second franchise as VW faced challenges in the mid-1970s, Terry advocated strongly for Honda over other options, citing its superior engineering and reputation. On October 27, 1976, Atamian Honda was established in Tewksbury as a d/b/a of Atamian Volkswagen Incorporated.

“Growing up around cars and motorcycles, I learned early that quality engineering matters, and Honda embodied that principle,” said Terry Atamian, President of Atamian Honda.“Fifty years later, that same commitment to reliability and treating people fairly continues to guide everything we do.”

The Atamian family's automotive roots extend back more than a century. Archie Atamian formed Atamian and Lindquist Trucking in Uxbridge in the early 20th century. His brother Nish Atamian built a major retail career with Rambler dealerships across Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston, followed by Atamian Ford at 930 Commonwealth Ave. In 1961, Eli and Bob Atamian opened Atamian Motors in Worcester. By the late 1960s, Bob had opened Atamian Volkswagen in Tewksbury, setting the stage for Honda's arrival seven years later.

As the Honda operation grew, the Volkswagen franchise was eventually sold and the Tewksbury property redeveloped exclusively for Honda. Additional land was acquired, and a modern facility of approximately 40,000 square feet was constructed at 150 Main Street. According to The Lowell Sun (July 15, 2010), Terry Atamian announced a multi-million-dollar expansion plan at that time, noting the dealership had doubled its workforce to approximately 70 employees over the prior two decades without any layoffs.

Beyond business growth, Atamian Honda has maintained a deep commitment to philanthropy. The Lowell Sun (2010) reported that the dealership donated nearly $100,000 annually to local charities and community groups. Supported organizations have included the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Genesis Fund, Boys & Girls Club, Tewksbury Patriotic Activities Committee, T.H.E. Farm Tewksbury, Tewksbury Youth Soccer, Little League, and Girls Softball, among others. Most recently, in July 2026, Terry Atamian won a tour of Jay Leno's car collection through a $36,000 bid supporting physical therapy scholarships at UMass Lowell-a gift made in memory of his brother Robbie Atamian ( ).

“Reaching 50 years is meaningful because it reflects the trust our community has placed in us generation after generation,” said Terry Atamian.“We're grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and we look forward to continuing to serve this region for decades to come.”

About Atamian Honda

Atamian Honda is located at 150 Main Street, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, serving customers throughout Greater Boston, Tewksbury, and Lowell. Established on October 27, 1976, the dealership is led by President Terry Atamian and has built a longstanding reputation for automotive service, customer relationships, and community involvement. For more information, visit TerryAtamian.com.

Contact Info;

Terry Atamian

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150 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at