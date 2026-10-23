Arvig Deploys Wi-Fi 7 Speeds Network-Wide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-generation wireless performance has officially arrived. Arvig has rolled out Wi-Fi 7 across its network footprint, equipping homes and businesses with vastly faster speeds, broader coverage and lower latency to handle today's most demanding connected devices.

Officially known as IEEE 802.11be or Extremely High Throughput, Wi-Fi 7 is up to 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6, pushing maximum theoretical speeds from 9.6 Gbps up to as much as 46 Gbps.

“Arvig is leading the way in regional connectivity by bringing next-generation Wi-Fi 7 technology to our customers,” said Ben Wiechman, Chief Technology Officer at Arvig.“This transition isn't just about raw speed-it's about reliability. Wi-Fi 7 allows dozens of smart devices, streaming TVs and remote work tools to run simultaneously without missing a beat, giving our customers the best possible online experience from every corner of their home or office.”

Key features delivered by Arvig's Wi-Fi 7 deployment include:



320 MHz Channels: Doubles the channel width compared to Wi-Fi 6, enabling faster speeds.

Multi-Link Operation (MLO): Allows compatible devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz) simultaneously for stability and improved Wi-Fi performance

4K QAM: Increases data transmission density by 20 percent, ensuring fast downloads and ultra-smooth 4K/8K video streaming. Ultra-Low Latency: Reduces lag for seamless video calls, real-time cloud computing and online gaming.



New and existing customers can access Wi-Fi 7 capabilities through Arvig's Managed Wi-Fi service. Use Arvig's free mobile app to configure advanced features like parental controls.

To learn more about Wi-Fi 7 or to check service availability, visit arvig.com or call 888-992-7844. For more information about Arvig's Managed Wi-Fi, visit arvig.com/managedwifi.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, mobile and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Laudenbach, Communications Manager

Arvig | 150 Second Street SW

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