Remuneration Of The Chairwoman Of The Board Of Directors Of GTT



On 23 October 2026, Gaztransport & Technigaz ("GTT") issued a press release announcing the resignation of Mr Philippe Berterottière from his positions as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director, and the appointment of Ms. Catherine Ronge as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors in replacement. These changes to GTT's governance will take effect on 16 November 2026.

In this context, during its meeting held on 23 October 2026, the Board of Directors of GTT, acting upon the recommendation of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, determined the components of Ms. Catherine Ronge's remuneration package, effective from 16 November 2026.

It is specified that the remuneration structure adopted for Ms. Catherine Ronge is consistent with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors currently applicable to Mr Philippe Berterottière, as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 June 2026 pursuant to the 13th resolution.

The components of Ms. Catherine Ronge's remuneration are disclosed in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

Fixed remuneration as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has decided to grant Ms. Catherine Ronge a fixed annual lump-sum remuneration of €350,000, exclusive of any remuneration in her capacity as a Director. The amount of this remuneration was determined by the Board of Directors based on Ms. Catherine Ronge's experience and expertise, in line with the remuneration policy currently applicable to Mr Philippe Berterottière and with the benchmark panels customarily considered by GTT.

In respect of financial year 2026, Ms. Catherine Ronge's fixed remuneration as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors shall be paid on a pro rata temporis basis from 16 November 2026.



Annual variable remuneration

In accordance with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Catherine Ronge shall not be entitled to any annual variable remuneration.

Long-term variable remuneration

In accordance with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Catherine Ronge shall not be entitled to any long-term variable remuneration.

Termination benefits

In accordance with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Catherine Ronge shall not be entitled to any termination benefit or any compensation in consideration of a non-compete undertaking.

Benefits in kind

In accordance with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Catherine Ronge may benefit from the supplementary health insurance scheme and, where applicable, from the welfare and disability insurance schemes currently in force within GTT.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.



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PR_23102026_Remuneration of the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of GTT