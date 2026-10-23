Effortless Storage, Lifestyle Customization, Worry-Free Loading: Icaur V25 Opens Up Multiple Ways Of Life



The iCAUR V Series welcomes a new addition: the iCAUR V25 is officially launched at the 2026 International User Summit, linking vehicle and life with the theme of“Lifestyle Customization.”

Generous Space: 41 storage compartments - segment-leading; 66.4% longitudinal space utilization ratio and best-in-class rear cabin space.

Refined Comfort: 15 speakers, segment-leading; a generous center console and one-touch "big bed" seats make every journey more comfortable. Native Customization: Over 20 native customization interfaces, the segment's sole 1.8-ton towing capacity and best-in-class 6kW external discharge output, empowering users to craft a unique lifestyle tailored to their vehicle.



WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, the iCAUR V25 was officially launched worldwide at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit. With the arrival of this“all-scenario personalized SUV,” the iCAUR V Series completes its product family consisting of the V23, V25 and V27. Beyond its distinctive styling and versatile all-scenario powertrain, the V25 introduces a user-centric innovation that speaks to daily life: it puts the way a vehicle is used back into the hands of its owner.







【Exterior of iCAUR V25】

An iCAUR user survey conducted in April 2026 reveals that travel demands are no longer one-dimensional: 55% of respondents are keen on outdoor camping, 53.7% use their vehicle for daily commuting, and 50% plan medium- and long-distance trips. The same car may switch between multiple roles within a single week - morning commutes, cargo runs in the afternoon, and mountain getaways on weekends. This insight underpins the development of the iCAUR V25, which centers on“Lifestyle Customization” to redefine users' automotive experience.

Generous Space to Support Diverse Lifestyles

A vehicle's capacity to accommodate life starts with its usable space. The V25 stretches 4.6 meters in length with a 2,820 mm wheelbase and adopts a five-seat layout. It achieves a 66.4% longitudinal space utilization ratio and delivers best-in-class rear cabin space, making it easier to fit child seats, accommodate elderly passengers or host group trips.

Designed for everyday use, the V25 features 41 thoughtfully arranged storage compartments inside - a segment-high figure. Phones, cups, keys, tissues and charging cables all have dedicated stowage spots; folding chairs, tents and camera bags for weekend camping also fit neatly in the trunk and storage nooks. It keeps commutes tidy, holds luggage, folding chairs and a stroller for family weekend outings, and still leaves spare trunk space when visiting relatives and friends during holidays.

Refined Comfort for Quality Journeys

The more varied one's lifestyle, the higher the expectation for in-vehicle comfort. A flexible cabin defines what you can carry, while comfort shapes the quality of every trip. The V25 interior inherits the V23 design DNA, with upgraded soft-touch surfaces and finer craftsmanship. Its front seats share the same frame as the V27, offering ample padding and robust support to ease fatigue on long drives. The front seats can fully recline to form a“big bed” together with the rear seats - ideal for a child's nap or stargazing after dark. This adaptable layout brings great practical value to users who commute regularly and travel occasionally.







【Comfortable Seats of iCAUR V25】

Meanwhile, the iCAUR V25 is fitted with 15 speakers, the most in its segment, delivering a richer audio-visual experience whether playing music on the move or watching films while camping. Cabin heat soak protection quickly restores a pleasant interior temperature after the vehicle has been parked in direct sunlight. A sunroof variant is available in selected markets, letting occupants gaze up at the stars when parked in the countryside after nightfall.

Native Customization for Greater Freedom

A vehicle's potential is often determined not by its factory-fitted features, but by the room it leaves for user creativity. The V25 comes with more than 20 native customization interfaces, leading the segment, so owners can tailor the vehicle to their hobbies. Roof racks and side awnings can be installed for camping; bike racks mount directly for cycling trips; dedicated fixtures secure photography gear.







【iCAUR V25 Personalized Customization for a Diverse Life】

Towing capability further expands these possibilities. As the only model in the segment with a 1.8-ton towing capacity, the V25 can pull a small caravan, motorcycle or equipment trailer, extending the activity radius from where the car can drive to what the car can haul. Paired with its best-in-class 6kW external discharge function, users can power lighting, coffee machines, projectors and even emergency power supplies directly - enough to sustain a full outdoor campsite with no grid access. This aligns with the spirit of freedom iCAUR champions. As Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., stated at the launch:“We build the car. You make it yours. A car is finished in the factory. But a new lifestyle starts when you drive it home.” The brand lays a solid foundation with a well-engineered product, and users endow it with individual character. On the launch day, the simultaneous premiere of the official customized vehicle V25 Game Changer, alongside 20 innovative customized vehicles from global users and partners, brought this co-creation concept to life.







【iCAUR Official Customized Vehicle V25 Game Changer】

Who gets to define a car? The iCAUR V25 answers with“Lifestyle Customization”: its ultimate purpose is shaped by the lifestyle its owner chooses. This is also where iCAUR's“Future Classic Design” takes tangible form on a production vehicle. When a car evolves alongside its owner's hobbies and life stages,“Classic Never Fades” is no mere slogan - it stands as a true reflection of the brand's ongoing co-creation journey with its users.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







