From City Commutes To Long-Distance Travel: The SOUEAST S08 DM Does It All

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Wuhu, China / Тimesnewswire / October 23, 2026 – On October 21, media representatives, KOLs and user representatives from more than 10 countries and regions gathered in Moganshan, China for the 2026 SOUEAST Global Technology Experience Day. Through test drives, participants experienced the SOUEAST S08 DM firsthand and explored the strength of its C-DM Hybrid System across diverse road conditions.

C-DM Hybrid System Tested in Real-World Driving Conditions

The true value of technology lies not merely in specifications, but in the experience and performance it delivers on real journeys.

The undulating slopes and consecutive curves of Moganshan provided real-world conditions to experience the S08 DM's power response, handling and chassis tuning. Powered by the C-DM Hybrid System, which combines a 1.5TD hybrid-dedicated engine with the stepless electric hybrid DHT transmission, the S08 DM delivers a maximum combined power of 255 kW and maximum combined torque of 525 N.m.

On the light off-road gravel section, the S08 DM tackled uneven terrain with a resilient chassis that effectively absorbed road impacts. It also delivered smooth braking performance, a steady body control and a quiet cabin experience, demonstrating a well-balanced combination of stability and comfort.

The S08 DM's impressive range and efficiency further enhance its versatility for diverse mobility needs. Delivering a combined range of over 800 km with a full tank and full charge and fuel consumption as low as 5.3L/100 km with a depleted battery, the S08 DM balances the efficiency of daily pure electric commuting with the range needs of long-distance travel, offering family users more flexible mobility options.

“The S08 DM feels effortless to drive, with quick power response and steady handling, and it feels like driving a sedan,” commented an media journalist.“Pure electric driving makes daily commutes more economical and convenient, while its long range offers confidence for long trips, making it a practical choice for families.”

Ample Space & Comfort Features for Family Journeys

Beyond dynamic test drives, attendees explored the S08 DM's interior layout and comfort features through a static experience, gaining a deeper understanding of its design tailored for family travel. A“Fun Loading Challenge” was also held at the event, where media representatives were grouped to complete randomly assigned tasks. They loaded special items into the vehicle, including a 3.5-meter-long giraffe plush toy and a portable football goal measuring 3.5 meters in length and 2 meters in width when unfolded. By adjusting seat configurations and exploring different interior layouts, participants experienced the S08 DM's flexible loading capability firsthand.

Measuring 4,810 mm in length and 2,820 mm in wheelbase, the S08 DM features a 2+3+2 seven-seat layout, offering up to 32 seat configurations. Through the central control screen, users can switch between four modes with one touch: Home Bed, Driver Bed, Travel Pallet and Parking Sofa, which enable the vehicle to meet different mobility needs including long-distance travel, rest breaks and outdoor camping. The front seats come with heating, ventilation, 10-point massage, and memory functions, delivering enhanced comfort. Additionally, the 15.6-inch central control screen, intelligent voice interaction system and 3.3 kW V2L external discharge bring greater convenience to family journeys.

From its flexible space layout to its comfort features, the S08 DM is designed for family needs across different travel scenarios, making daily commuting, long-distance travel and outdoor camping more effortless and convenient.

Rooted in real-life travel experiences, SOUEAST continues to explore the synergy between technology and travel lifestyles. Guided by its“Travel+” strategy, the brand aims to integrate technology into travel scenarios, delivering more enriched travel experiences.

Future Travel Starts Now!